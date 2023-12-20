There are ideas that immediately make you think “why the hell haven't I thought the same thing”. That's the first thing that came to mind after seeing the work of Oliur, a designer who sells wallpapers and presets for video editing who seems to have found a product that is rocking it. And a lot.

The iPhone wallpaper that turns it into an iPod

If you don't know or don't remember what an iPod is, you're probably quite young and we don't want you around (envy says it). That music player that changed everything is still in the hearts of many users, and an example is this magnificent tribute in the form of an interactive wallpaper.

The wallpaper imitates the look of a iPod Classic 6th generationand although the format is not exactly the same (the original player was wider than the iPhone) the result is fantastic.

How to download the iPod wallpaper pack for iPhone

The pack created by Oliur in collaboration with Shane Levine, has a price of 14 dollars, which is the right price for all the products they sell on their website. It is made up of a total of 12 high-resolution wallpapers, where we will find different colored versions of the iPod, as well as personalized versions with classic stickers that look spectacular.

How do they work

With the wallpaper already configured, you will only have to include the appropriate widgets to make the iPod screen appear to offer information, so the appearance of your iPhone will completely change in a very original way. It will depend on the applications and widgets you use so that everything is more or less in perfect condition.

The price of 14 euros could be a high amount for many, since after all it is 12 wallpapers for the iPhone, but Oliur is known for its designs and its excellent taste for minimalism, so we are sure that by now you will have sold more than one pack in your store.

