C63 version is almost as cool as the real one, right?

Of course, for the self-proclaimed purist it is complete sacrilege to make your car look like another (faster/more expensive) model. But come on guys, the OEM afficianados can leave everything original. There are many people who enjoy decorating their car to their own taste.

Because in some cases you may find the big top model the coolest to look at, but you don't want extremely high consumption, sky-high maintenance costs and exorbitant insurance premiums. Why not just choose a home, garden and kitchen model and then renovate it a bit? Well, it won't surprise you, but that also costs (a lot of) money. You can also look for a car where the previous owner has already done this.

One of the cars that everyone unanimously thinks is super cool is the Mercedes C63 AMG. A compact sedan with a huge 6.2 liter V8. But it is also the appearance of the car: the C63 is literally very thick.

C320 CDI C63 version

We start with this C350 CDI C63 version. it is a silver-gray metallic W204 from 2007. This car once started its career as a neat business limo in Germany. But now it is a copy of the C63 AMG. We really had to look carefully for indications that it is a C63 recreated car instead of a real one.

Because the bumpers, front screens and even the characteristic hood are present. The rims look similar too. It is only when you look behind it that you see that it is a fugazi: there are relatively small brakes. Another thing you can always recognize by: the rear screens. They are still standard.

The rims also do not appear to be original and AMG did not deliver the car with Landsail LS588 tires as standard. Even though it is not a real one, it is still a C320 CDI. It has a 3.0 V6 turbo diesel with 224 hp, so it is certainly not a poor car.

Nice detail: a double skylight! What is strange is that there are no sports seats, but there is a flattened steering wheel. You can view the ad here!

C350 C63 version

This also applies to the petrol variant. This one takes it a huge step further. The car has a wide body kit from Prior Design. Prior set a clear goal: a body kit for the C-class sedan that looks like a Black Series (which was only available as a coupe).

In this case there are no imitation wheels, but real Ispiri FFP2 rims. They certainly don't look out of place. The tires are of course wonderfully comical, because no one at AMG (or Prior Design) recommended installing the Aplus A610 tire.

In this case you only have one sunroof, but you do have sports seats. The handlebars are not flattened. In this case it is not a bad thing after all, the C350 is a very nice car. A naturally aspirated 3.5 liter V6 that mobilizes 272 hp is of course more than sufficient in the Netherlands.

And with a top speed of 250 km/h you can still keep up with the Autobahn. You will just have to imitate the sound of a V8 for a while. A special detail is that this car has a tachometer reading '6.2 V8'. Anyway, you can view the C350 ad here!

So the question remains: should you buy this? Yes ofcourse! If you think they're cool cars, just do it. The prices are not cheap, but keep in mind that such a conversion is also quite expensive. In addition, they are big six-cylinder engines, so they are still pleasant driving machines. However, you have to take it easy at meetings, because people expect a lot of auditory spectacle that these cars cannot deliver.

