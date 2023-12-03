F1 drivers usually earn well anyway, but these ten earned the most in 2023. Disappointment: together they earned 6 million less than last year.

It requires a lot of money, time and commitment, but if you become a Formula 1 driver, the reward is also great. Only 20 people can call themselves a bona fide active F1 driver at any given time. But of course, even at the tip of the monkey rock, there is still a pecking order. Max Verstappen is of course the absolute silverback, while men like Tsunoda and Sargeant are still young Bonobos. But who oh who exactly are the highest rated drivers in 2023? Forbes found out.

No surprise at number 1

As said: no one can ignore Max Verstappen anymore. The now three-time champion is therefore paid according to performance. His base salary is not the highest at $45 million, according to Forbes. But with a nice bonus of 25 million dollars, Max ends up with 70 million for the year. Mind you, this is purely what he gets from his team. Max can therefore add a lot of money to income through sponsorship deals and other side activities. No wonder it is predicted that the best man will eventually become a billionaire.

Hamilton still second

The British seven-time champion is now 38, but still beats his highly regarded young teammate. With all his experience combined with his ever-present speed, Lewis is of course an asset to any team as long as he wants to be one (and he does not physically fall off the cliff). In that respect, a salary of 55 million dollars cannot be called very crazy for such a billboard with HAM’s track record. However, HAM did not receive a bonus this year. That’s why he’s second on the list.

Alonso climbs to P3

And then another old-fashioned veteran in the list. Much the same applies to Alonso as to Hamilton, only perhaps to a slightly lesser extent. The Spaniard is of course also a bit older than Lewis. Although you don’t notice it on the track. Nevertheless, it reduces his chances of joining other teams and therefore his market value. However, with a base salary of $24 million, Alonso won’t care. Certainly not since, given the good performance of Aston Martin this year, he can add another 10 million dollars as a bonus.

Green Perez

Should Perez want to continue as number two at Red Bull? Maybe not from a sporting point of view. But if you made 26 million racing the fastest cars in the world, would you stop? Perez ‘only’ has a base salary of 10 million according to Forbes. But he will add 16 million in bonuses this year. That sounds crazy, because we all know that Perez is not performing very well. But yes, those bonuses are often based on victories, podiums and/or points. After all, they also provide income for the team. And then you can perform relatively poorly compared to Max. But with two victories, 7 more podiums and 2nd place in the championship, it still counts.

Lec gets more than Sainz, but actually relatively little

Leclerc is number 5 in the list. He will receive a base salary of 14 million and a bonus of 5 million. Here you can see that it pays to become a champion. Alonso, Hamilton and Verstappen are the proven winners and still get more than Leclerc. While the Monegasque is perhaps the fastest driver in the field after Max and also has a whole career ahead of him in terms of age. It is also not that Ferrari cannot afford to give LEC more. But yes, good deal for team red.

Sainz has an even lower basic salary as second man of 8 million. Remarkably, he does get some extra bonus compared to Leclerc, namely 6 million. Perhaps thanks to his win in Singapore. SAI once again scored almost as many points as LEC. Only in the last two races did Charles turn the internal duel in his favor.

McLaren drivers benefit from good McLaren

Both McLaren drivers are also in the top 10. Norris supplements his basic salary of 5 million with a 10 million bonus. Piastri supplements 3 million with a 5 million bonus. The McLaren drivers clearly benefit from the fact that the orange car was at times the second best car in the field in the second half of the season.

Russell eight, Gasly nine

Then we have numbers 8 and 9. Russell is number 8 with a base salary of 4 million and a 5 million bonus. The Brit has a ‘disadvantage’ that he comes from Mercedes training and has of course not achieved as much compared to his teammate. Gasly is number nine with 5 million salary and 3 million bonus. That is somewhat surprising as Ocon had been with the team for some time. But don’t forget that Alpine was ‘up’ for a reasonable driver last year after losing both Piastri and Alonso. Gasly was apparently able to benefit a little from this with a nice deal.

The list

Max Verstappen 70 million Lewis Hamilton 55 million Fernando Alonso 34 million Sergio Perez 26 million Charles Leclerc 19 million Lando Norris 15 million Carlos Sainz 14 million George Russell 9 million Pierre Gasly 8 million Oscar Piastri 8 million

