Enjoy your favorite music wherever you are and without cables in the way.

The Sony WF-C500 are compact, light and safe

Join the conversation

Sony is usually synonymous with quality, which is why many of its products are a bestseller, for example, the Sony WF-C500. These wireless headphones, which are available in various colors, are a safe bet and once again have a 51% discountdropping the final price below 50 euros. It is not the historical minimum, but almost.

The Sony WF-C500 have a recommended price of 100 euros on the Sony website, but they can be yours for only 49 euros if you buy them on Amazon. Don’t miss this opportunity and get them before they run out. By the way, they have more than 13,300 reviews and a rating of 4.3 stars out of 5. So, they are a safe bet.

Sony WF-C500 Wireless Headphones

Get the Sony WF-C500 headphones for 49 euros on Amazon

These headphones connect to your mobile phone, tablet or PC via Bluetooth and incorporate Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), a technology that, when an original music source is compressed and therefore high-frequency elements are lost, restores them to produce high-quality sound close to the original recording.

At the autonomy level, the Sony WF-C500 have a battery that can last up to 10 hours on a full charge and up to 20 hours using the charging case. They also have a quick charge mode that gives you an hour of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. On the other hand, if you want to control music or your calls without taking your phone out of your pocket, you just have to use the touch controls on each earbud.

Sony WF-C500 Wireless Headphones

Finally, it is worth mentioning that these headphones are very ergonomic and light. Besides, They are resistant to water and sweat, so you can use them in any situation. And if you want to personalize your experience, you can use the Sony Headphones Connect app to adjust the sound to your liking.

In conclusion, the Sony WF-C500 They are highly recommended wireless headphones if we take into account everything they offer, and now that they only cost 49 euros it is a bargain that you cannot miss. Now, remember that it is a limited time offer and we don’t know when it ends, so if you are interested in getting them you better be quick, they can go up in price at any time. At the time of writing these lines there are still units available.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.