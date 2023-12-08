Ensuring that our laptops last long days of work (or leisure) has always been one of the challenges for manufacturers, but there was a time when some of these manufacturers launched a unique idea: not to use conventional rechargeable batteries, but lifetime AA batteries.

Oh really? A laptop powered by AA batteries? It doesn’t seem like a very good idea given the limited capacity of the batteries, but in certain modest machines with very specific characteristics that did end up making sense. In Lunduke they have shown some notable examples, and although they are limited and already obsolete machines, each proposal is most curious.

Atari ST Book

The first is the Atari ST Book, a surprising laptop launched in 1991 and that featured a Motorola 68000, up to 4 MB of RAM, up to 120 MB of hard drive and most importantly in this case: a 1080p passive matrix monochrome LCD screen. 10.4 inches and with a resolution of 640×400 pixels. It was based on the Atari TOS 2.06 operating system.





The equipment made use of a compartment in which it was possible to use a rechargeable battery, but which also worked with seven AA batteries. Despite this, its modest features allowed the autonomy to be relatively long. The position of the trackpad on the keyboard is another of its striking notes.

TRS-80 Model 100 (1983)

Even older is this equipment that looks more like a scientific calculator. Its features are also especially modest, since it had only 24 KB of memory and a 240×64 LCD screen.





Even so, its format was surprising because it had a full-size keyboard that was used to programming in BASIC. He used four AA batteries, and with them he was able to last 20 hours.

HP OmniBook 300 (1994)

HP’s Omnibook family of laptops was one of the most coveted on the market, and it included unique members like this 1994 OmniBook 300, which was based on an Intel 386 and featured a unique removable mouse that “pulled out.” ” from a compartment on the side of the equipment.





This laptop had a 9-inch VGA screen, and due to its limitations it had both Excel and Word pre-installed in the ROM so that they could function reasonably. It used four AA batteries that offered a range of up to 9 hours depending on the internal storage device chosen in the configuration.

HP 200LX (1994)

Although this product would fall more into the PDA category than into the laptop category, we are looking at a hybrid device – probably the first of its kind – that had a small format keyboard and even a numeric keypad, in addition to a CGA screen of 640×200 pixels.





This device was based on MS-DOS 5.0, had an Intel 80186 CPU and was powered by two AA batteries. Thanks to the reduced consumption of this equipment, the autonomy was an incredible 40 hours.

IBM Workpad Z50 (1999)

In May 1999, IBM launched a surprising laptop that enters this glancing review. It was a device based on a 131 MHz MIPS 4100 processor, 16 MB of RAM, a 640×480 pixel screen, an integrated 33.6 Kbps modem and a unique operating system: Windows CE 2.11.





The laptop had a conventional rechargeable battery, but it also had a auxiliary power system: A compartment for two AAA batteries allowed the device’s useful life to be slightly extended and thus prevented data loss if the main battery ran out.

Alphasmart Dana (2002)

Even more curious is this equipment probably unknown to many and that was not based on a “desktop” operating system, but was governed, attention, by PalmOS 4.1.2. It had a widescreen screen with a resolution of 560×160 pixels and 16 MB of memory.





But in addition to the keyboard it had USB ports, an SD reader and even in a revised model, with Wi-Fi. It was powered by three AA batteries that provided an autonomy of 40 hours (or half with the backlight activated).

Gecko EduBook (2009)

Almost fresh out of the oven, especially taking into account the rest of the equipment we have talked about, was this Gecko EduBook, a “netbook” that was sold with Windows XP – but could also run Linux – and that had a screen of 8.9 inches and 1,024 x 600 pixels.





It was based on a curious 1 GHz Xcore86 processor that only consumed 1.2 W and was compatible with the x86 architecture. The netbook was powered by eight rechargeable AA batteries which, yes, offered a autonomy of about 4 hours, somewhat limited but reasonable considering that here we were looking at an “almost normal” laptop.

Imagen | Felix Winkelnkemper

