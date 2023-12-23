Are you looking for new Pokémon products? Well here we bring you an official announcement that you will love, especially if you are looking for new stuffed animals.

Specifically, it is a new set of stuffed animals the Maushold Family in Japan, inspired by Scarlet and Purple. The parents measure 30 cm and the secondary limbs 20 cm, and they come with joints to put them in different poses. They are sold as an “evolving” plush set, offering the option of purchasing all four Pokémon family plushies or a Tandemaus set that includes just the parents.

Here you can see them:

Evolve before you know it! ?narwhal rat Now accepting reservations https://t.co/czYUFFT8e6 pic.twitter.com/XFTkLHoxrh — Pokemon Center NAKAYAMA (@pikachu_pcn) December 22, 2023

