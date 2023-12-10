The movies we like are not always the best, the most awarded or the best according to critics. And when Christmas is coming, this is accentuated. We swallow any movie. Bad or good. You won’t see them at the Oscar ceremony or in the most recommended ones on IMDb, but these movies are triumphing on Netflix and everyone is watching them.

The fact that people continually watch a movie is not synonymous with quality, but December is coming and we want quiet, short, entertaining, enjoyable movies to have a good time. Like all the after-dinner and predictable love stories you see on television. And Netflix is ​​full of them and some have sneaked into the top most views in recent weeks. They are not the best of the year but they will give us an afternoon of entertainment for all audiences.

Family in revolt

With an original and fun touch if you are looking for something for the whole family, “Family Revolt” is one of the most popular movies on Netflix right now. A family will live all kinds of strange changes by a cosmic conjunction. Christmas is approaching and parents have swapped bodies with their teenage children and they will have to do everything possible to return to reality and work together to be back in their body.

Christmas is served

If you are looking for short, predictable romantic comedies, “Christmas is served” is one of the most viewed movies on Netflix in December 2023. Basic and with a plot that you have seen many times but that you will want to watch on a Sunday after lunch when winter is approaching. He tells us how a chef is chosen to prepare the banquet for a Christmas gala for an important foundation in your city. The host’s nephew, barely involved in the foundation, will begin to take responsibility for organizing the gala and a beautiful connection will be born between them. A Christmas romantic comedy from 2022 and suitable for all audiences.

The typical Christmas

Another of the romantic comedies that has crept into Netflix’s top 10 this December is “A Typical Christmas.” Love and the clash between different customs and traditions will make it not easy for Thea to get through the holidays. A Norwegian romantic comedy that follows the story of a young Nordic woman, Thea, who invites her fiance to meet her family. Jashan is her fiancé and, with Indian roots, she will clash with traditions and cause a chaotic and fun Christmas.

The hostel of happiness

A small Christmas town, handsome protagonists and a drama… The usual synopsis of a Christmas romantic comedy and that of “The Hostel of Happiness”, another of the romantic and festive films that are triumphing on Netflix among the most viewed films. It is the story of a blogger who will travel to a small Christmas town with intention to make a review. He will do everything possible to help his owners but, of course, he will also fall in love with his son in a romantic comedy for all audiences and with which to spend an hour and a half of blanket and movie.

Christmas brushstrokes

Following in the wake of the previous ones, the tenth in the top most viewed on Netflix this December 2023 is “Christmas Brushstrokes”. A romantic comedy about love, parties, vacations and art. One of the paintings painted and discarded by an art-loving cook will catch the attention of an illustrator who spends his holidays in her city and who will do everything possible to find to the artist in charge of the work. Thanks to this, both will connect in a Christmas love story.