During the Christmas season it is common to fill the television with movies whose plots take place precisely at Christmas. But these holidays are also days of family gatherings and many children at home, so there are other types of movies that, although they are not about Christmas, are perfect to watch in a group even if the elders in the house have already seen them once. and again.

Family classics to take advantage of these parties and meetings and thus remember together those movies that you liked so much and that you have not seen in years.

Gremlins

This 1984 film is set at Christmas and has a typical plot for this type of story. A father, Rand, He is looking for a gift for his son Billy. What is not at all unusual is the gift he finds. A small creature, which he calls Gizmo, who has very strict care rules. A mix of adventure films with some touches of horror, although bearable for children, which is perfect to watch all together again at this time.

Jumanji

Another adventure film classic and a perfect option for see all together in these dates. Jumanji is a movie about a board game, but not just any game. It is a board that comes to life and, over the years, maintains a game in which its protagonists risk their lives. With an unforgettable Robin Williams At the head of the cast, this film is one of the first that everyone mentions when a group wonders what movie they can watch to have a good time.

The Addams Family

The recent fame of Wednesday, the Netflix series, is a perfect excuse to rewatch The Addams Family, a 1991 film in which we see all the family characters in a fun tangle in which they have to try to prevent The Addams from going bankrupt. With atypical and macabre characters like Gomez, Morticia or Fétido, this terrifying comedy is a good choice to watch at this time.

You to London and I to California

An option for the little ones to enjoy is this family drama film that has Lindsey Lohan as the double protagonist. Hallie and Annie are two girls who are at a children's camp. and they discover that they are identical. As each of them talks about her family and reconstructs an old family photo, they realize that they are twins and that each of them went to live with one of her two parents, who did not tell them the full story. An updated version of the classic You to Boston and I to California that It is perfect to enjoy on these dates.

The Lord of the rings

Whether or not there are children at home, rewatch Tolkien's saga It is always a great option at Christmas. We have days off, we can get together with family or friends, organize a marathon… The adventures of Frodo and Sam, Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli, the feeling of friendship between the characters and the spectacular battle scenes make their three movies, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King, a great option to enjoy in good company.

Harry Potter

One of the sagas that is never missing at Christmas is that of the best-known boy wizard in cinema: Harry Potter. Watch all the movies in the magic saga again It is one of the best family plans for Christmas and one that we always repeat. They show them on television or we can watch them all again on HBO Max to follow the adventures of Potter, Hermione and Ron.