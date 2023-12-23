Marvel Snap announces the first Series Drop in many months: these cards go from Series 5 to 4 and Series 4 to 3 in 2024 and are easier to obtain.

Marvel Snap has finally confirmed what many wanted: a new Series Drop, the card category throwbacks, which go down from Series 5 to Series 4 and from Series 4 to Series 3. In this way, they are easier to obtain .

What started as a monthly thing hasn't happened for months, but Second Dinner has announced that the next batch of Series Drop will take place January 9, 2024.

That the cards go down in category means that they go down in rarity and it will be easier to get them. For example, those of the Series 5 cost 6,000 chips in the chip store that is updated daily, but those of Series 4 cost 3,000 chips.

On the other hand, those from Series 3 have much more chances in Collector reserves (almost 50% chance) compared to the 2.5% and 0.25% chances that you get from Series 4 and 5. In addition, of course, to the Series 3 menu that you can get for free each month.

They go down from Series 5 to Series 4 in Marvel Snap

Molde Maestro Spider-Man 2099 Negasonic Teenage Warhead Estatura Stegron

They go down from Series 4 to Series 3 in Marvel Snap

Howard the Duck Ghost Spider Kitty Pryde Silver Samurai Echo The Phoenix Force Hit-Monkey Lady Deathstrike Daken

