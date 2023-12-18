Like every year, the platform reviews its statistics. These have been the most used consoles to enter Pornhub in 2023.

Pornhub, the adult content portal, has once again closed the year by reviewing all its annual statistics, with the most surprising data. This annual review of the company has served to see what the most used consoles to enter Pornhub in 2023.

And there are differences compared to the previous year. Although Nintendo Switch y Pornhub They continue to maintain an unviable relationship, given their incompatibility with web browsers, Nintendo's presence is at the top, but in a more residual way. PlayStation has once again led, this time with more than 80% of Pornhub traffic from video game consoles. Xbox is behind with just under 17%. And Nintendo consoles? Unlike the 2022 data, Wii U is not mentionedy Nintendo 3DS does it in the company of PS Vita to take 1.6% of the pie.

PlayStation – 81.7% (PS4 41.7% | PS5 40.1%)

Xbox – 16,7%

Others (Nintendo 3DS + PS Vita) – 1,6%

Despite the growth of PS, there have been important changes to its consoles. The number of users who have accessed the portal with a PS4 has decreased, while those who have used a PS5 have increased by more than one 77%. On the other hand, Xbox is also down 34.5% compared to the previous year. Here you can see the year-on-year difference in the most used consoles to visit Pornhub in 2023 versus 2022:

PlayStation 5 (+77,3%)

PlayStation 4 (-16,7%)

Xbox (-34,5%)

This year, interest from Nintendo users has been less, although everything points to the lack of presence of Wii U and 3DS as the main reason behind this. We will see what the statistics are like in 2024. Although, who knows, Pornhub may surprise us with its top consoles in 2024 if Switch 2 includes browser.

Fuente