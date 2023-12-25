What have been the longest games this year? The HowLongToBeat website compiles those games that have taken players the most hours on average in 2023.

The year 2023 has been full of games. Every time we have had throws and shot put (some of great duration) and that is what has been reviewed HowLongToBea statistics websitet. What have been the longest lasting games?

Next we take a look at the 30 longest games of 2023 taking into account the average amount of gameplay dedicated to them among all players (those who only complete the main campaign and those who go for 100%).

If we take an average we have in first place the two that have fought the most for the GOTY: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate 3. The list also does not lack others that were sung like Starfield or the already distant Fire Emblem Engage.

The thirty longest games of 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 110 horas Baldur’s Gate 3 – 106 horas My Time at Sandrock – 100 horas Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – 88 horas Octopath Traveler II – 80 horas Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 – 75 horas Starfield – 65 horas Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key – 64 horas Fire Emblem Engage – 63 horas Jagged Alliance 3 – 61 horas Final Fantasy XVI – 58 horas Honkai: Star Rail – 57 horas Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – 57 horas Wild Hearts – 54 horas Wartales – 52 horas Darkest Dungeon II – 47 horas Hogwarts Legacy – 46 horas One Piece Odyssey – 44 horas Diablo IV – 41 horas Age of Wonders 4 – 41 horas Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – 41 horas Afterimage – 40 horas Lords of the Fallen – 40 horas Fate/Samurai Remnant – 40 horas Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 38 horas Lies of P – 37 horas Roots of Pacha – 36 horas Forza Motorsport – 35 horas Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 35 horas Cities: Skylines II – 35 horas

If you want to take a look at more compilations, don't miss some of our own. On the one hand, we have the best video game characters that we have seen in 2023 or other HowLongToBeat compilations as the most played games not released in 2023 of the year…

The website has revealed that Hogwarts Legacy and Zelda Tears of the Kingdom have been the most completed games of 2023 and that Redfall and many others have been the most abandoned titles of the year.

