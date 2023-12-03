We once again receive a curious fan-art related to Pokémon. It stars one of the best-known of the 3rd generation.

Registeel is a Pokémon introduced in the 3rd generation and does not have any evolution, as it belongs to the “Regis” group, along with Regirock, Regice, Rekieleki and Regidrago. In this case, Reddit user cheez_it_boi979 hhas shown what spectacular forms could look like, different from the usual ones, inspired by previous forms of the same, which would be called Regitin and Regilead.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by new forms or evolutions are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see the pre-evolutions of Registeel with a style similar to his but increasing in detail as his evolutionary line progresses.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. Numerous fans have responded to the post by commenting on the images shown. You can see the complete post with all the evolutionary forms shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

I made a registeel evo line

byu/cheez_it_boi979 inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

