The world of LEGO has one wonderful thing, and that is that with a little imagination you can create almost anything. We have already seen incredible sets set in the world of Super Mario, movies and decorative elements before, but officially there is nothing with the Pokémon signature. Luckily, someone has given life to some incredible constructions that you will be able to assemble yourself, although we already warned you that it will not be cheap at all.

A life-size Charmander built with LEGO

At Bricker Builds they are experts in creating unofficial LEGO sets With every little detail. You just have to take a walk through their catalog to see that there are authentic wonders ready to be assembled during several winter afternoons, and a great example with the designs based on Pokémon creatures that we can find in the catalog.

Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu and Eevee with some of the models available on the web, with sizes that reach almost 60 centimeters high in the case of Charmander. In the store you can also find giant Mario and Luigi constructions, as well as other curious objects such as an American football.

How Bricker Builds works, is it official?

At Bricker Builds they squeeze their brains to bring to life incredible designs that are not available in the LEGO catalogue, and what they do is offer you the possibility of buying the pack with all the bricks and instructions necessary for assembly, or purchasing only the manual construction so that you can buy the pieces yourself through the LEGO store.

For example, in the case of Squirtle, the selling price including bricks is 1.143,95 euros, and if you prefer to buy the bricks on your own, you will need to purchase 4,652 bricks in the LEGO store for an approximate price of 900-1,000 euros, to which you will have to add the price of the Bricker Builds manual, which is around 80 euros. Seen this way, it may be worth looking for the parts yourself to save a few euros, or play it safe and place the entire order immediately.

Be that as it may, having your own life-size Pokémon made with LEGO is not particularly cheap, so in addition to having free time and patience, you are going to have to save a lot to be able to… get them all.