In retrospect, 2023 It was a period of lights and shadows in the video game industry. Although great titles debuted that received praise for their good quality, very bad proposals were also launched that made people talk for the wrong reasons. Since we are in December, it is time to answer a question:what were the worst games of the year?

Very bad titles were released in 2023 that, unfortunately, were unable to live up to the high expectations of gamers: from Forspoken by Square Enix to Redfall by Arkane Studios. There are also controversial releases like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to consider, as well as ports of questionable quality like Mortal Kombat 1 (Switch) and The Last of Us: Part I (PC)

That said, none of those experiences are on par with the worst releases of the year. Thanks to Metacriticwe know the games that failed and got extremely negative ratings.

These are the worst video games of 2023

In recent months, we have seen titles that made headlines for their questionable quality. Possibly one of the first negative exponents of the year was The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which disappointed Lord of the Rings fans with its outdated visual section and multitude of technical problems.

Shortly after, Skull Island: Rise of Kong, developed by the Chilean studio IguanaBee, gave something to talk about for its boring gameplay and old-generation cutscenes. When it seemed impossible for a worse title to appear, The Walking Dead: Destinies entered the scene and became a worthy competitor to the “AntiGoty” for its shortcomings in all sections.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is the last unpleasant surprise of 2023

Unfortunately, the list is longer, as there have been very poor games in recent months. Below, we share the worst releases of 2023, according to their average rating on Metacritic:

15.- Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder



14.- Ravenbound ― 54



13.- Colossal Cave ― 54



12.- Unholy ― 52



11.- Crime Boss: Rockay City ― 52



10.- Xuan-Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains ― 52



9.- Loop8: Summer of Gods ― 49



8.- Gangs of Sherwood ― 48

7.- Amount of Error – 41



6.- Testament: The Order of High-Human ― 41



5.- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum ― 38



4.- Greyhill Incident ― 38



3.- Flashback 2 ― 37



2.- The Walking Dead: Destinies ― 29



1.- Skull Island: Rise of Kong ― 23

Skull Island: Rise of Kong consolidates itself as the worst release of 2023

And The Game Awards 2023 were to recognize the worst performers of the year, these proposals would be guaranteed a prize due to their poor quality, questionable graphics and lack of fun factor.

But tell us, were you unlucky enough to try any of these titles? Let us read you in the comments.

Stay informed here, at LEVEL UP.

