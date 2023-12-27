It seems that we have to say goodbye to these games on the Nintendo console. In this case we are talking about some games that will leave Nintendo Switch.

Specific, Bill & Ted's retro collection, released in February, will be removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop on January 1, 2024 due to license expirations with Limited Run partners. This will prevent its purchase for new users, although those who already have it will be able to download it again.

Limited Run urges interested parties to purchase it before its elimination, so you know. Here you can see the confirmation:

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection will delist before January 1st Available for $9.99:

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

