Fearmonium – December 8, 2023

Fearmonium focuses on the inner world, the mind of a boy named Max with a meek, childish mother and a crazy stepfather who didn’t like him and who didn’t waste the opportunity to beat Max. The game begins some time after the death of Max’s grandfather.

Aztec Tiki Talisman – December 15, 2023

Prepare for an exciting and challenging journey into the heart of the ancient Aztec jungle in Aztek Tiki Talisman. This vibrant 3D platformer promises a unique, action-packed experience that will transport you to a world full of mystery and danger. Immerse yourself in a beautifully crafted adventure that combines challenging platforming, exciting combat encounters, and mind-bending puzzles.

Amairo Chocolate – March 28, 2024

The young women who work at Café Setalia are actually therianthropes in disguise. In this sweet adventure and romance game, the main character discovers his secret and works together with the girls at the cafe.

