Today we bring another detail related to one of the most notable titles in the classic Wii catalog. This time we are talking about Super Mario Galaxy 2!

Apparently, this published post allows us to know a curious detail of a couple of galaxies in the game. And the sky of Galaxia Arenas Riesgadas and Galaxia Ruinas Mecánicas changes subtly from blue to purple for 5 minutes of play. Given the slow pace of change, most players overlook this quirk.

Without a doubt, this detail shows the attention to detail that characterizes the games in the Mario series. Although many may miss this subtle change, it is an example of how developers They add small touches that enrich the game experience. These details are fascinating to discover, even if they go unnoticed by most, as they demonstrate the care and creativity behind the game’s design.

Here you can see it in Super Mario Galaxy 2:

In Super Mario Galaxy 2, the daytime Slipsand Galaxy/Clockwork Ruins skybox has a unique property where it will extremely slowly change from blue to purple over 5 minutes of gameplay. As the change is so slow and gradual, it is not noticed by the vast majority of players. pic.twitter.com/0s1jjIDp1o — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) December 6, 2023

What do you think?

