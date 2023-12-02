We continue to receive good news from Bethesda. Apparently, the company has launched a new promotion with discounts on games in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

For now it seems that the offers can mostly be taken advantage of with discounts of DOOM games at their all-time low price in Europe and America, so don’t hesitate to take a look at the list. If you do not have an account to access the eShop of these territories, we leave you with our tutorial on how to create one.

Deals on Nintendo Switch games

Here you have them, available until December 3, 2023:

DOOM – $9.99 (normally $39.99) DOOM 64 – $1.99 (normally $4.99) DOOM Eternal – $9.99 (normally $39.99)

Source: eShop.