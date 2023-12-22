loading…

Somalia and North Korea, two countries that implement the death penalty for people celebrating Christmas openly. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – There are two countries known to impose the death penalty on people who openly celebrate Natal. The reason is that the celebration is considered not in accordance with the rules or ideology adhered to by the two countries.

The two countries that implement the death penalty are Somalia and North Korea (North Korea).

1. Somalia

Somalia still applies the death penalty for celebrating Christmas. This is based on sharia or Islamic law implemented in the country.

The sharia adopted by this country prohibits the celebration of religious holidays other than Islamic celebrations.

In 2020, the Somali government issued a decree banning all kinds of Christmas celebrations. This decree stated that celebrating Christmas was a violation of sharia.

Despite applying the death penalty for such cases, there have been no reports of anyone being executed for celebrating Christmas.

Nevertheless, there are several cases of persecution of Christians in Somalia for celebrating Christmas.

In 2020, for example, a Christian man was murdered by a group of people for celebrating Christmas.

Then in 2021, a Christian church was burned down by a group of people for celebrating Christmas.