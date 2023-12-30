Today we get good offers for users interested in Nintendo products. This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for an outstanding title of Nintendo Switch at a good price, specifically from the Borderlands series.

In the European and American eShop They are currently offering us several titles at a temporarily reduced price. This is a truly outstanding set, so we definitely recommend taking a look at the offer. You can find our tutorial on how to create an account for any region from any territory here.

You can now see its availability below until January 10, 2024:

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $9.99 (normalmente $39.99)

Borderlands Legendary Collection – $9.99 (normalmente $49.99)

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is undoubtedly a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar summer offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

Source: eShop.