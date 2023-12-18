A very curious detail for players who love Yoshi. You already know that on the website you can take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date, but today we bring you something that you probably don't know.

As we have been able to learn, the video below allows us to know that world 5-7 of Yoshi's Island It contains three decorative birds condemned to die. If the player is fast enough, they can see them in the corner of the screen. Upon appearing, the birds are programmed to do nothing but die.

Without a doubt it turns out something sad in the game. Although it does not directly affect the gameplay, It is certainly somewhat disturbing.:

