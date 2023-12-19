There is less left so you can forget the MIUI interface forever and you can make the leap to the new and renewed HyperOS, the operating system that Xiaomi has prepared for its devices. But to be able to do it you must first have a compatible device, since the manufacturer has announced the list of terminals that can be updated in the first quarter of 2024.
HyperOS Compatible Models
Through a publication in X, the brand has announced that a group of selected users starting today you will receive a OTA update so they can update their terminal and try the new functions right now. It will be a selected group that will serve as a testing herd, in order to confirm the stability of the system and find any possible bugs.
He official release of the update will not occur until the first quarter of 2024so we will still have to wait a few weeks to be able to update the device if we have not entered that group that will receive the OTA tests.
The devices that can be updated to HyperOS are the following:
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Xiaomi 13
Xiaomi 13T Pro
Xiaomi 13T
Redmi Note 12
Redmi Note 12S
Xiaomi Pad 6
What if my phone is not on that list?
If your device is not listed above, don't worry. This is a first batch of updates, and the idea is that the manufacturer will roll out the update to more models progressively as the year progresses. If you want to clear up your doubts, we leave you with a list that was leaked a few weeks ago, which specifies all the models that Xiaomi will update to HyperOS at some point in the year.
Since the list has not been confirmed, you should take the information with a grain of salt, as it is very possible that some models will fall out of the final decision. These are all models that are supposed to be updated to HyperOS in 2024:
Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14 (pre-installed)
Xiaomi 13T Pro
Xiaomi 13T
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Xiaomi 13
Xiaomi 13 Lite
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Xiaomi 12T
Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G
Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Xiaomi 12S Pro
Xiaomi 12S
Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi 12
Xiaomi 12X
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11T
Xiaomi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi 11 Pro
Xiaomi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi 11i / 11i Hypercharge
Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G
Xiaomi 10S
Xiaomi MIX FOLD
Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2
Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3
Xiaomi MIX 4
Xiaomi Civi
Xiaomi Civi 1S
Xiaomi Civi 2
Xiaomi Civi 3
Xiaomi Pad 6 / Pro / Max
Xiaomi Pad 5
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G / Pad 5 Pro Wifi
Redmi
Redmi K40
Redmi K40S
Redmi K40 Pro / Pro+
Redmi K40 Gaming
Redmi K50
Redmi K50i
Redmi K50i Pro
Redmi K50 Pro
Redmi K50 Gaming
Redmi K50 Ultra
Redmi K60E
Redmi K60
Redmi K60 Pro
Redmi K60 Ultra
Redmi Note 10 5G / Redmi Note 11SE / Redmi Note 10T 5G
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 10T
Redmi Note 10S / Redmi Note 11SE India
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi 10 / Redmi 10 2022 / Redmi 10 Prime / Redmi Note 11 4G
Redmi Note 11E / Redmi 10 5G / Redmi 11 Prime 5G
Redmi Note 11R
Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 Power
Redmi 11 Prime 4G
Redmi Note 11 4G / 11 NFC 4G
Redmi Note 11 5G / Redmi Note 11T 5G
Redmi Note 11S
Redmi Note 11S 5G
Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G / Redmi Note 11E Pro
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
Redmi Note 11T Pro / 11T Pro+
Redmi Note 12 4G / 4G NFC
Redmi 12C
Redmi 12
Redmi Note 12 Turbo
Redmi Note 12T Pro
Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G / Pro+ 5G / Discovery
Redmi Note 12S
Redmi Note 12R / Redmi 12 5G
Redmi Note 12 5G / Note 12R Pro
Redmi Note 13 4G / 4G NFC
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
Redmi Note 13R Pro
Redmi 13C
BIT
POCO F5 Pro POCO F5 POCO F4 GT POCO F4 POCO F3 POCO F3 GT POCO X6 Pro 5G POCO X6 5G POCO X5 Pro 5G POCO X5 5G POCO X4 GT POCO X4 Pro 5G POCO M6 Pro 5G POCO M5s POCO M5 POCO M4 Pro 5G POCO M4 Pro 4G POCO M4 5G POCO M3 Pro 5G POCO C55
Fuente: Xiaomi (X)
