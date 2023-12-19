There is less left so you can forget the MIUI interface forever and you can make the leap to the new and renewed HyperOS, the operating system that Xiaomi has prepared for its devices. But to be able to do it you must first have a compatible device, since the manufacturer has announced the list of terminals that can be updated in the first quarter of 2024.

HyperOS Compatible Models

Through a publication in X, the brand has announced that a group of selected users starting today you will receive a OTA update so they can update their terminal and try the new functions right now. It will be a selected group that will serve as a testing herd, in order to confirm the stability of the system and find any possible bugs.

He official release of the update will not occur until the first quarter of 2024so we will still have to wait a few weeks to be able to update the device if we have not entered that group that will receive the OTA tests.

The devices that can be updated to HyperOS are the following:

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12S

Xiaomi Pad 6

What if my phone is not on that list?

If your device is not listed above, don't worry. This is a first batch of updates, and the idea is that the manufacturer will roll out the update to more models progressively as the year progresses. If you want to clear up your doubts, we leave you with a list that was leaked a few weeks ago, which specifies all the models that Xiaomi will update to HyperOS at some point in the year.

Since the list has not been confirmed, you should take the information with a grain of salt, as it is very possible that some models will fall out of the final decision. These are all models that are supposed to be updated to HyperOS in 2024:

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 (pre-installed)

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi 11i / 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 10S

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi Civi 3

Xiaomi Pad 6 / Pro / Max

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G / Pad 5 Pro Wifi

Redmi

Redmi K40

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Pro / Pro+

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K50

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50i Pro

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K60E

Redmi K60

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60 Ultra

Redmi Note 10 5G / Redmi Note 11SE / Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10S / Redmi Note 11SE India

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi 10 / Redmi 10 2022 / Redmi 10 Prime / Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11E / Redmi 10 5G / Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi Note 11R

Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 Power

Redmi 11 Prime 4G

Redmi Note 11 4G / 11 NFC 4G

Redmi Note 11 5G / Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G / Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11T Pro / 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 12 4G / 4G NFC

Redmi 12C

Redmi 12

Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Redmi Note 12T Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G / Pro+ 5G / Discovery

Redmi Note 12S

Redmi Note 12R / Redmi 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G / Note 12R Pro

Redmi Note 13 4G / 4G NFC

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13R Pro

Redmi 13C

BIT

POCO F5 Pro POCO F5 POCO F4 GT POCO F4 POCO F3 POCO F3 GT POCO X6 Pro 5G POCO X6 5G POCO X5 Pro 5G POCO X5 5G POCO X4 GT POCO X4 Pro 5G POCO M6 Pro 5G POCO M5s POCO M5 POCO M4 Pro 5G POCO M4 Pro 4G POCO M4 5G POCO M3 Pro 5G POCO C55

