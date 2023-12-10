Christmas is getting closer, and it is always synonymous with many things. During this time of year, family and work gatherings, gifts, celebrations… but also trips are common. Many people take advantage of the Christmas season to return home or to visit loved ones.

What does this mean? Well, sometimes traffic increases and it is common to lose many hours on the road, even if you are only going to another point in the same city. Luckily, there are tools like Google Maps that can help you choose the worst times to travel this Christmas, so you can avoid them.

Google Maps helps you travel at Christmas

Although it is sometimes forgotten, Google Maps is not only used to view maps or calculate the best way to travel from one place to another. For example, the popular tool can often predict traffic, for which it uses its own database. That is to say, It is based on what has happened previously on similar dates to assume what will happen now.

In this way, Google Maps has calculated what are the worst times to travel this Christmas. An aid that is worth paying attention to if taking the car or even public transport on such important dates as Christmas Eve or Christmas is among your plans.

According to Google Maps, the best thing you can do to avoid traffic jams, especially if your destination passes through large cities like Madrid or Barcelona, ​​is to get up early.

The tool recommends planning the journey during the early hours of December 23. Specifically, if it is Madrid, around 7:00 am. If it is other cities, such as Barcelona, ​​Seville or Valencia, do it before 6:00 am.

If you have no choice but to travel on Christmas Day itself, it is still better to do so in the morning, between 9 and 11 am, avoiding the roads from 4:00 pm. For the return on December 26, The period between 4 and 6:00 pm is when the roads will presumably be at their worst.

Other recommendations for traveling at Christmas

Of course, avoiding the most important days is once again the most advisable to avoid losing too much time on the journey. Christmas and New Year’s Eve are usually days of heavy traffic. Consider traveling on alternate days to avoid crowds on the roads.

Furthermore, always It is advisable to try to take advantage of these trips in company, sharing a vehicle. If you are traveling with friends or family who have nearby destinations, consider sharing this option. Not only will you reduce the number of cars on the road, but you will also be able to enjoy each other’s company along the way.

Likewise, it is advisable not to go through the most central places in the cities, since many people celebrate Christmas there, or take advantage of them to finish their last purchases. Without forgetting either that some applications such as Google Maps offer constant updates on the state of the roads, allowing you to avoid excessively crowded areas as much as possible.