This year has been full of great games and yet, there have also been a few that have not lived up to expectations.

Gollum's game takes the award for worst game of the year.

The year 2023 has been one of the best in terms of video games. Titles such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Baldur's Gate III, Starfield or Hi-Fi Rush among many others made their appearance to make 2023 a completely unforgettable year. Players have enjoyed games that have offered hundreds or even thousands of hours and yet, among so much light there have also been a few shadows. Today we talk to you about the worst rated games of the year.

Of course, not all the games that have come to market are works worthy of carrying the label of “great game.” There have been a large number of titles that have failed to reach the standard expected of them and as a consequence have earned a place in this list of the worst games of 2023. All of this is based on the scores that can be seen on Metacritic, although these scores may change, at the time of writing this news they are the ones you will see below.

We are going to make the selection of the 10 worst rated games of the year. I'm sure you already know this, but Just because it has a bad grade doesn't automatically make it a bad game., although the evaluations are usually based on the technical section, gameplay and some other details, the fun that each installment provides depends strictly on the person. So yes, it is possible that you have played one of these titles and for you it is one of the best of the year, something completely valid. If you're curious, let's go with that list.

Gargoyles Remastered – 49

The remaster of the classic game that was released in 1995 has not finished convincing to fans of the game. Apparently, the difficulty and short duration are the main obstacles that this title has not overcome. It seems that unless you are a big fan of the franchise, this game is not for you.

Loop8: Summer of Gods – 49

Loop8 is a JRPG set in an alternate reality version of 1980s rural Japan, the teenage protagonist finds himself in a time loop fighting a race of demons called Kegai. Most complaints were directed at the turn-based combat system. Although the story and general repetitiveness of the game They are also details that the players did not like.

Gangs of Sherwood – 48

A cooperative game set in Robin Hood's Sherwood Forest isn't a bad idea for a video game. However, setting it in a dystopian version with a steampunk aesthetic seems to not have fit well with the players. In addition to that, the bosses have a very easy difficulty levelsomething that has not completely pleased the people who fully immersed themselves in this new adventure.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd – 47

There is still no decent game that offers all the potential that Hellboy has. Web of Wyrd a roguelike that fails in its gameplay despite offering great visuals, the casting of Lance Reddick as Hellboy, and a clear respect for the source material. However, it is worth noting that the PC version got 14 points more than the console versions, even so, it seems that the reception has not been as expected by the developers.

Crime Boss: Rockay City – 43

This first-person heist game features a truly enviable cast. Names like Dani Trejo, Chuck Norris or Kim Bassinger among many others are the protagonists of this title that promised to attract the attention of many people. However, the game has not convinced because people have called it bland. What could have been a great title with renowned actors has remained one of the worst rated in 2023.

Testament: The Order of High-Human – 41

An action game that mixes metroidvania touches with RPG. On this occasion, parkour, fighting and even solving puzzles, these are the elements that do not fit well into the game, which has caused this title to only be able to achieve a score of 41 out of 100. Sometimes, Mixing many things results in something completely opposite to what you expect..

Amount of Error – 40

Quantum Error brings with it a story of action and horror. Everything takes place in outer space and the protagonist of the game is a firefighter who has to rescue hostages from zombies and terrorists. Something that has not completely pleased the public, since it has achieved a 40, a grade that has not gone unnoticed by anyone.

Greyhill Incident – 38

A horror game that shows you an alien invasion. Unfortunately, the game has failed to stand out in any aspect and has become the first title on the list to drop below a 40 grade. All this due to the bland scenarios and very basic gameplaycertainly the players have not enjoyed this installment.

Flashback 2 – 35

Little to say about this delivery. The original from 1992 managed to conquer many people, however, this new game has failed in absolutely everything and the players have not enjoyed this title at all. However, there is still one game that has gotten a worse rating, so escapes taking the title for worst game of the year.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 34

As expected, the game Gollum has been crowned the worst game of the year 2023 and is not for less. Considering the great responsibility that comes with carrying the Lord of the Rings name, making such a bad product has disappointed many people. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has not managed to stand out in absolutely anything, although the setting may be its best point, the rest of the details are far below what a Lord of the Rings game deserves. Who thought it would be a good idea to make a game about Gollum?

These have been the 10 worst games of the year 2023 according to Metacritic. Obviously, they are far from being named the best games in history. Although who knows, maybe at some point they will be considered authentic works of art and their value will increase exponentially… Something we don't believe will happen.

