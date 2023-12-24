Nowadays, having a credit card is completely essential to manage our purchases, especially in periods as commercially tumultuous as Christmas.

However, some of these credit cards can end up offering us unexpected surprises with a hard blow to our bank balance, and specifically we are talking about the store and brand credit cards.

According to different financial experts told CNBC, store credit cards are a double-edged sword and you should think twice before asking for them.

While they may lure you in with great discounts and sign-up offers They also come with the dreaded deferred interestand that many people do not understand.

These types of store or brand cards usually offer deferred interest from 6 months to 2 years and, as long as you make regular payments during that period, they will not charge you interest.

But of course, if you don't make payments or don't settle the balance on time, You will be charged the interest accumulated since you started making purchasesand that can be a lot of money.

However, that interest, when accrued, can cause you to pay Up to 28 times more interest than with a normal credit card with an annual percentage rate of 0%, according to data from WalletHub.

In this way, if you do not pay off the balance of a credit card with deferred interest, You will have to cover all interest charges accrued during the promotional period.

They give as an example that you pay an appliance for $5,000 with a 12-month financing plan at 0% deferred interest from the store. You will not be charged interest during the promotional period, but it will accumulate.

If you miss the last payment and the card's regular interest rate is 29%, you could end up paying $800 in retroactive interest, he explains. Ted Rossman the Bank Rate.

“I suspect most people don't realize that they can be retroactively charged for all of the interest that would have accrued up to the start of the promotion if they don't pay the full amount before the deferred interest offer expires, even if They only have 1 dollar,” he warns.