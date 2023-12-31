The I International Fair of Inclusive Video Games “Aqui Jugamos Todos”, which will be held between January 18 and 20, 2024 in Cuenca, has announced the candidates for the awards that recognize accessibility in the video game industry.

The FIVI faira pioneering event in our country dedicated to inclusion and accessibility in the world of video games, has announced the prizes that will be awarded in three categories: “Choose your Own Inclusive Videoadventure”, “VideocieGOTY” and “Here We All Play”.

The jury is made up of accessibility experts from the fair, such as Sergio Vera, creator of Videociegos, and the Research Group of the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​led by Carme Manjirón, will reveal the winners during the fair in an event that will be broadcast online .

Additionally, in an emotional tribute, the fair will recognize the remastered version of The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dog, with the notable participation of voice actor Lorenzo Beteta, who gives life to the protagonist of this acclaimed adventure.

Among the most notable games nominated for the Fair's accessibility awardsthere are influential titles such as the musical role-playing game Stray Gods, a finalist for the Grammy Awards for best video game soundtrack of 2023, and Slay the Princess, one of the ten highest-rated titles of the year on Metacritic, in the “Choose your Own Inclusive Video Adventure”.

In the “VideocieGOTY” category, titles such as the speed simulator Forza Motorsports from Turn10 Studios and Mortal Kombat I from NetherRealm Studios have raised the bar in accessibility for the visually impaired.

Finally, in the “We All Play Here” category, titles such as Assassin's Creed Mirage from Ubisoft, Marvel's Spiderman 2 from Insomniac Games and Street Fighter 6 from Capcom, stand out for offering inclusive experiences that embrace diversity of abilities.

These games represent the industry's commitment to creating digital entertainment experiences accessible to everyone.. On the fair's website you can find the lists with all the nominees, which are titles published in 2023 or that have received updates in the last 12 months.

The First International Fair of Inclusive Video Games “Aqui Jugamos Todos” was born with an international vocation, and will have activities for all ages, interests and nationalitiescombining in-person events with online events for everyone.

The event is open to professionals, families, educational institutions and development companies. To ensure international accessibility, many activities will be broadcast online and will have translation services.

This pioneering initiative, which plans to become an annual reference event, has been developed by American Space Quixote of the United States Embassy, ​​in collaboration with Fablab Cuenca and the Videociegos project. It has the institutional support of the Junta de Castilla la Mancha, the Provincial Council of Cuenca and the University of Castilla la Mancha, among others.

FIVI: “Here We All Play” constitutes an international socio-educational project for all audiences. With the aim of promoting inclusion and accessibility in video games, creating a space for people with different abilities to enjoy this form of entertainment internationally.