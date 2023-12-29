2024 will see the arrival of the start of operations of three completely digital banks, properties of financial institutions in Mexico, as confirmed by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV). Banorte's Bineo, Santander's Openbank and Regional's Hey will establish their formal operations over the next year.

The Banorte Financial Group announced to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) that it received approval from the CNBV and the favorable opinion of the Bank of Mexico for the start of operations of its digital bank; Bineo will have a launch scheduled for January 2024.

As for Santander's Openbank, it is expected to begin operating in 2024 after receiving authorization to establish itself as a banking institution. The entity, recognized for operating entirely in the cloud and offering 100% digital products, plans to provide a first-class experience without branches.

For its part, Hey, which currently operates as the digital arm of Banregio, is expected to begin operations as an independent entity in the course of 2024, after obtaining its respective authorization to operate as a bank.

These movements add to the presence of other digital banks such as Billú de Affirme and Invex with Now.

