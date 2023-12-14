In recent years, the economy has been quite volatile Due to the increase in inflation and the increase in interest rates by central banks, they have created changes in global markets, a situation that affects large real estate managers.

However, some of those stocks have managed to hold firm so far this year, as evidenced by its large capitalizations. According to the latest World's Top Asset Management Firms report, prepared by ADV Ratings, the companies that continue to lead the ranking of the largest asset management firms in the world in 2023 are the following:

What do each of these companies do?

Blackrockheadquartered in New York, is a global asset management firm that serves individual, corporate, government and institutional investors in more than 80 countries. It is one of the most influential financial groups in the United States and Europe.

To date, it remains the queen company in the top ten of the ranking of the largest fund managers in the world, occupying the number one position, since its assets under management amount to 9.09 trillion dollars.

It follows Vanguardleading index fund manager, which since 1976 it has remained in second place with 7. $600 trillion in assets under management. A curious fact is that the company has no owners other than its shareholders, which distinguishes it from most investment companies on the stock market.

Finally, Fidelity Investments managed to place its assets in third place in the top ten of the ranking of the largest fund managers in the world with 4.24 trillion dollars under management. It is a global administrator that provides its products and support to both individuals and institutional clients; always offering them the best solution in the long term.

Through an active process of distributing its funds and offering advisory services, It is widely recognized as one of the best fund managers in existence.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions