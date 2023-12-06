Learn about some of the unexpected events that have been seen in The Simpsons series.

The Simpsons is an animated series that has been passed down for more than three decades, bringing with it memorable moments that have represented the franchise since its beginning. Today, this is a title known worldwide that continues to stand out for its humor, its crazy episodes and, of course, the predictions that The Simpsons have gotten right.

Throughout its more than 30 seasons, the yellow family has experienced adventures of all kinds, some stranger than others. In this article, we review some of the strangest things that have happened in the series, from time travel to microscopic civilizations that have been part of the unforgettable episodes of the franchise.

The strangest events that have happened on The Simpsons

If you want to know some of the things that don’t make sense in The Simpsons or that They are very strange from the serieshere we tell you everything.

Homer travels back in time with a toaster

In the episode “Treehouse of Horror V”, Homer discovers that his toaster is actually a time machine which takes him to the prehistoric past. There, every time he does something, no matter how small, he alters the course of history and creates an alternate reality by returning to the present. So, Homer meets super crazy worlds where the Simpsons are rich and famous, where it rains donuts or where the hUmans are slaves of the apes.

Bart sells his soul to Milhouse for five dollars

Bart decides to sell his soul to Milhouse for five dollars. in the episode “Bart Sells His Soul”, thinking that it is nothing more than a piece of paper and underestimating any kind of spiritual thing. However, he soon realizes that he has made a serious mistake, since starts to lose his personality, his sense of humor and his ability to enjoy life. In this way, she tries to recover his soul, but Milhouse has sold it to someone else and he gets frustrated in a way we’ve never seen before. Finally, Bart discovers that the one who has her soul is Lisa, who had bought it from him to return it to him.

Lisa creates a microscopic civilization in a plate of teeth

In the episode “Treehouse of Horror VII”, Lisa perform a scientific experiment with a tooth plate and an electric generator. The next day, she discovers that has created a microscopic civilization who evolves rapidly and who worships her as his goddess. From this moment on, Lisa is in charge of guiding them towards peace, but she soon faces opposition from Bart, who create your own rival civilization and provokes a nuclear war between the two, leading everything to destruction.

Maggie shoots Mr. Burns and no one notices

Maggie has also had her strange moments within the series, because in the episode called “Who Shot Mr. Burns?”, the evil tycoon is shot in the chest and falls to the ground in front of city hall. The craziest thing about this is that the episode ends without specifying who was responsible for eliminating Mr. Burns. For months, fans speculated about who the culprit might be, among the many characters who had reasons to hate Mr. Burns. The answer was revealed in the first episode of the following season, determining that it was Maggie Simpson who accidentally shot him when trying to retrieve the pacifier that Mr. Burns had taken from him.

Marge becomes a police officer

Last but not least are the events of the episode “Marge’s Fury”, where Marge decides to enroll in the police academy to have more confidence in herself and do something other than being a housewife. Throughout the episode we can see how passes the course and becomes an exemplary agent, but he soon realizes that his work creates conflicts with his family and friends. One of them is Homer, who does not respect traffic rules and ends up being arrested by Marge for illegally parking in a spot reserved for the disabled.

