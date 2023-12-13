There are people for whom the advances in home automation can be little less than an eccentricity today. And there is no denying that sometimes that may be the case. However, there are also cases where a small investment to create a smart home can help you save money in the long run. Especially when it comes to reducing energy consumption.

It is clear that during the cold months expenses increase, especially when it comes to heating a home or office. That’s why taking advantage of a little technological help never hurts. Here we tell you Which are the smart sensors that help you save the most in winter.

Smart Thermostats, the smart sensors that help you save the most

Pexels

Using a smart thermostat is one of the best ways to save in winter. These devices not only allow you to program personalized heating schedules, but also learn your preferences, providing daily comfort.

By automatically adjusting the temperature when you are away or during the night, Smart thermostats can optimize energy use without sacrificing needed heat.

Many models can be controlled remotely via mobile apps, providing more control when you’re not at home. Thanks to them you can heat your home only when necessary, with the savings that this entails.

Window and door sensors

Air leaks in windows and doors can be responsible for significant heat loss in winter. Sensors that can be easily installed on windows and doors They are able to detect when they are open or closed, automatically activating the heating system or turning it off to avoid unnecessary heat loss.

By integrating these sensors with your central heating system, you can also ensure that heat is kept where it needs to be, thereby reducing energy use and associated costs. Furthermore, these types of sensors do not usually require a large financial investment.

Motion sensors

Can a motion sensor help you save in winter? Actually, yes. These devices They detect the presence of people in a room and activate the heating only when there is activity. That is, when necessary.

When the room is empty, the system automatically turns off, avoiding unnecessary heating and reducing energy consumption. Integrating these sensors with your central heating system can make your home more efficient as well.

Humidity sensors

Contrary to what many people think, humidity can be a good ally when it comes to retaining heat, since thanks to it it is easier to maintain heating in the environment. The difficult thing is knowing what the perfect humidity is, for which there are also specific sensors.

In fact, Humidity sensors monitor levels in real time and allow heating to be adjusted accordingly. This results in more efficient use of energy and, ultimately, potential savings on your heating bills.

So, as much as buying smart sensors and installing them may cost you a lot, keep in mind that they can also be considered a wise investment, especially in winter.