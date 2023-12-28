The world of video games is too broad for there to be times when we doubt which games we could give to a loved one. The options on the market are so wide that we can find titles for all tastes, but it may be somewhat difficult to differentiate for those who are not so familiar with the subject. For that reason, below I am going to perform a selection of six PlayStation 5 games that I myself would give away in these Three Wise Men.

God of War Ragnarok





With the recent release of the game's latest free update, which features an epilogue in the form of a roguelite mode, Kratos and Atreus' latest adventure is one of the best games in the PlayStation 5 catalog. Following the foundations of its previous installment, God of War Ragnarok is the example of “more and better”, with a deeper combat system than the previous game, maintaining everything that allowed it to win the GOTY in 2018. On Amazon it costs 69.99 euros.

God of War Ragnarok PS5 | Original Playstation Sony Interactive Entertainment Video Game in Spanish, Portuguese and English – Standard Edition

Marvel’s Spiderman 2





Continuing with the sequels, just a few months ago Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hit the market, another clear example of a game that surpasses its predecessor. On this occasion, we will have the opportunity to control both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, which means greater playable variety, as they are totally different characters. Furthermore, we are possibly faced with one of the best plots that have ever been done in a superhero video game, so it is a must-have. Its price on Amazon is 64.99 euros.

Marvel's Spiderman 2 for PS5, Original Playstation Sony Interactive Video Game, Configurable in Spanish, English and Portuguese

Hogwarts Legacy





As a Harry Potter fan, the presence of Hogwarts Legacy is practically mandatory in any self-respecting compilation. The game is precisely what all of us fans of the story created by JK Rowling have wanted to be able to get our hands on for years. But also, for those who are not fans of the franchise, we are faced with a fairly solid RPG that will manage to offer us a good number of hours of entertainment, thanks to a really fun combat system and some breathtaking scenarios. At Carrefour it is 39.90 euros, with guaranteed delivery before Three Wise Men.

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 (Amazon Exclusive Edition)

EA Sports FC 24





Soccer games are almost sure bets for these dates, and that is why giving away EA Sports FC 24 is synonymous with being right with almost complete certainty. Furthermore, with the name change caused by the disagreement between Electronic Arts and FIFA, this time the game has presented enough new features to justify its purchase, such as the presence of women's football in the Ultimate Team, as well as the playable novelties that have been enhanced by technologies such as Hypermotion and PlayStyles. On Amazon the PS5 version costs 49.99 euros.

EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition PS5 | Video games | Castilian

Need for Speed Unbound





Driving lovers would generally go for a more well-known option, but the truth is that Need for Speed ​​Unbound is a really interesting game for those who like to burn wheels. It is a really economical option, and the best thing is that it has a fantastic graphic finish in which cartoon effects are combined with a realistic style, and presents arcade gameplay ideal for everyone to enjoy. Its price at the moment is 21.59 euros on Amazon.

Need for Speed Unbound PS5 | Videojuegos | Castellano

Dead Space Remake





To finish, a genre as important in recent years as horror had to be present in this selection. Although there are many candidates, Dead Space Remake is one of those games that should be enjoyed by lovers of this type of game. Although be continuous with the original game, changes certain things that make the experience much more enjoyable today. In addition, it has a really reasonable price, since it can currently be ours for 33.99 euros.

Dead Space PS5 | Video games | Language: Spanish

