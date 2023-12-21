15 years passed before RBDone of the groups that became a global phenomenon in pop music, meet again on stage. The musical journey that began last August in El Paso, Texas is about to come to an end in a few hours.

This Thursday, the “Soy Rebelde Tour” by Anahí, Maite, Dulce María, Christian and Christopher will culminate with a historic concert at the Azteca Stadium, possibly the most outstanding of their entire career.

Throughout more than 40 concerts in countries such as the United States, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico, the band has managed to establish several historical records.

Only in the United Statesand according to information from the specialized portal Touring Data, This tour became the highest grossing, raising 130 million in 30 shows.snatching this brand from the “Where We Are Tour” of the extinct British group One Direction.

In addition, the Pollstar site also placed RBD's tour within the list of the 20 most successful of 2023, occupying sixth place and below artists such as Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Karol G. Two others were also found on the same list. Mexicans, Luis Miguel with his “Tour 2023” and Featherweight.

But that's not all, Billboard magazine placed the “Soy Rebelde Tour” in number 21 of the 40 most lucrative tours worldwide, surpassing Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Imagine Dragons, among others.

In Mexican lands, the singers also had a great time, because with their six dates at the Foro Sol, they became the artists with the highest number of sold out concerts at this venue. And it is only enough to mention that, by bringing together all the attendees, they managed to gather 390 thousand souls, a figure to which the 80 thousand that are planned for tomorrow have not yet been added.

This tour will not only remain in the memory of the fans, but also of the group as it confirmed them as one of the most successful groups of recent times.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions