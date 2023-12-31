It is obvious that today streaming and downloads are increasingly taking over the traditional physical format. Its advantages are obvious, since entertainment does not take up space and is quick and accessible to consume. However, there are also those who warn of the dangers of relying exclusively on online content.

In fact, if you look closely, there are reasons why you shouldn't throw away your old discs and DVDs. As much as these formats may seem obsolete, they actually hide benefits that tend to be overlooked all too often.

Why not get rid of your old discs and DVDs?

Nowadays, with the number of proposals in the purest style of Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, to name just two of the many streaming platforms that exist, it seems that saving your collection of records, DVDs or CDs is something little short of anachronistic. However, this is not entirely the case.

Regardless of whether you may be more or less a collector, There is no doubt that by owning physical products you develop a certain sense of ownership that, in the digital world, is lost.. But a sense of ownership that, if analyzed, is completely founded.

The disappearance of a movie or an album on any streaming or Internet platform may cause you to no longer have access to these items.

Not to mention that anyone, at any given moment, can “get their hands” on the work. That is yes for whatever reason (the censorshipfor example) you want change any details of a classic work, it will no longer be possible for you to access it as it was conceived at the time, unless you have the original DVD or disc.

Of course, it is also worth talking about quality. Any music lover, for example, knows that The sound quality of CD discs is superior compared to many digital formats. And the same thing happens when it comes to most movies. Enjoying them on DVD or Blu-Ray is usually a superior experience to streaming them.

Everything changes and everything comes back

The topic of collecting has been mentioned in passing before, but it is not a trivial matter either. Many old video games can fetch hundreds or even thousands of euros on the second-hand market today. Even some VHS tapeswhich seemed doomed to complete disappearance with the arrival of new formats, have been revalued in a surprising way.

Not to mention the vinyl itself, which lost its validity with the arrival of the CD (more resistant, smaller and with better sound, at least for many) and which for some time now have returned with unexpected strength. If both formats have done it, why couldn't the same happen with DVD or CD?

Finally, we must not forget that the process of buying something and even touching it to put it in a player generates a greater reward for anyone than simply accessing online content. As is often said in these cases, the quickest route is not always the most pleasant, nor the one that is most remembered later.