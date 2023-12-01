In the past period, seven Overijssel residents have been in the House of Representatives for a little longer, namely Pieter Omtzigt (NSC), Caroline van der Plas (BBB), Hilde Palland (CDA), Edgar Mulder (PVV), Nicole Temmink (SP), Thom van Campen and Daniel Koerhuis (VVD). Three of them are not returning (for the time being). Koerhuis himself decided not to stand for re-election, Temmink and Palland lost their seats because their party received fewer votes. They may still be able to become MPs again at a later date, should one of the parties provide ministers or state secretaries in a new cabinet.