When it's time for vacation, it's time to continue paying the electricity and water bills… and also Internet. However, what many do not know is that in the conditions of several operators there is the possibility of temporarily turn off their rates or move their fiber to other residences when they go on trips. Although, this cannot be done always, but many operators set a time limit per year.

Whether because you go on vacation for a long time away from home or you travel for work… you may be interested in knowing if your operator is part of the list of companies that allow you cancel internet temporarily or move the connection to another home for a time without many inconveniences.

The conditions of the operators

Not all operators in Spain give you this option, if you want to pause your Internet and pay €0 for a few months. But, they may allow you to pay a little less by not using the connection or even the opportunity to move the fiber to another address. Therefore, here are the conditions set by those operators that offer this series of options to their clients:

One of the first operators that gives you the opportunity to pause the fiber and not pay anything during that time is Digi. If you are a customer of this operator, you can keep your fiber service suspended a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of 90 days. And this time is renewed every year, that is, you will only be able to request this temporary suspension once a year. Furthermore, 9 months must pass between two consecutive requests.

Although, in order to apply, you must meet a series of conditions, such as not having any pending invoice or having exceeded the initial period of 3 months after installing the fiber. The rest of the conditions appear on the Digi website.

The Spanish operator with its ON/OFF service allows you temporarily disconnect your fiber optic rate. Although it has some points that you should know, and that is that it is not being given to all clients. This option occurs within the Second Fiber Service, that is, in the rates known as second residence. The Movistar forum explains how it works: “If you have a second residence, and you call to cancel it, they offer you a product called “Second Fiber.” This product allows you to “turn off” and “on” your connection, and It is billed for days it is active. If you don't “turn it on” in two years, they'll cancel it.”

Both in Orange As in its second brand Jazztel, there is a similar case to Digi. The option is given to suspend the Internet rate from 30 to 90 days. Although, in these operators you do pay something. That is, you will have to pay half of the monthly invoice. Although something is something, and more so when the fiber is not going to be used for a while. Furthermore, it can only be requested once a year.

This operator gives you the option of deactivating at least the fiber of your fiber + mobile rate. In this case, you will not be lucky enough to completely save every month's bill, since you will have to continue paying for your cell phone. But you must keep in mind that it does give you the opportunity to temporarily suspend the Internet. Plus, it's free and lets you suspend the line from 1 month to 90 days.

On the yellow operator's website it is established that the minimum time is 30 days and there is a maximum of 3 months to apply this temporary deactivation of the landline or Internet. That is, the same as in Orange, Jazztel and Digi. However, it will have to be paid, the operator sets a 50% discount on the invoice. So while you have suspended the service only you will pay half of the Internet rate.