In a few days we will change the year, and that leads us to discover when it will arrive the first major Windows 11 update in 2024. Is called Moment 5and will premiere in February on test channels, so users will be able to download it in March.

It is an important Windows 11 update, because it launches what some call Europe Mode. Microsoft will adopt the operating system to the new Digital Services Law of the European Unionwhich increases the privacy and choice of users.

Only users in the European Union will be able to activate Europe Mode. From that moment on, options such as the ability to uninstall the Edge browser and other system applications that Microsoft forces us to forcibly install and update. We will also get more privacy in searches, and other options yet to be revealed.

But they will not be the only news, as some internal sources have revealed to Windows Central.

Moment 5 will only be available for Windows 11 version 23H2, and will likely be the last Moment or minor update of the year. Microsoft wants to release its big Hudson Valley update after the summer.

Among the new features of Moment 5, in addition to the aforementioned adjustment to the Digital Services Law, we have improvements in accessibility, the option to remove Bing from searches in the Desktop barremoval of news in widgets, and better Windows 365 integration.

Meanwhile, Microsoft continues to develop the very secret Windows 12, which according to rumors from Intel itself, will arrive in the summer of 2024. In this new system, the cloud and artificial intelligence will be the main pillars. We'll see if it manages to attract users…

