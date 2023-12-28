Like every year, LG has waited until the last hours of December to present the new range of televisions that it will launch on the market next year. This is the new line LED 2024, QNED y QNED Minia family where a 98-inch model inevitably stands out that you may never buy (basically because it doesn't fit into your home).

Index

See all sections

Gama QNED 2024

The quantum dot models are renewed again with a range where the main attraction is the incorporation of A8 processor, which has increased performance by 30% and graphics capabilities by 130%. This will provide a faster and smoother user experience, with a host of automated real-time adjustments to improve image quality.

There will also be a version QNED Mini, which will be the proposal with Mini LED technology with Precision Dimming, capable of achieving fantastic contrast and blinding brightness. The QNED90 model includes, for example, Million Gray Scale technology, which allows differences between all grays with a precision of 20 bits, allowing for particularly intense contrast.

Ultra thin design

At the design level, the most advanced models have a very thin structure that marks on the caliber no less than 29mm thick. This has not prevented it from integrating complete sound systems such as AI Sound Pro technology, which promises virtual surround sound from a 9.1.2 system.

New webOS

The new version of webOS It will include the possibility of creating user profiles, so that each member of the house will be able to have recommendations and applications to their liking when taking control of the television. The system will be able to recognize voices, and will adapt preferences according to the user's usage pattern.

As a novelty, the brand has launched a program called LG Re:New, which guarantees 5 years of operating system updates on all its new models, also including the QNED Mini LED 8K launched in 2022 (QNED99 and QNED95).

And the 2024 OLED models?

Taking into account the success that LG's OLED models have every year, the brand prefers to talk about them separately, so in the coming days we should receive the press release about it. For now we will have to wait, but we imagine that there will be details of the QNEDs such as the new version of webOS and the Re:New program that will also be present.

Models and prices

As always happens with the first launch of the year, LG has not specified details about the prices that all these models will have, and has only indicated that there will be versions that will range from 43 inches of the smallest model to 86 inches, also having as a unit especially the 98-inch model.