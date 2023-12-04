This update will arrive next Thursday, December 7.

eFootball continues to update to offer more and better content to its users.

The world of simulation games tends to be especially competitive, with big names trying to take over the market by beating competitors who also tend to have a lot of renown. In the case of the king of sports in our case, football, We have two main IPs, EA Sports FC, formerly known as FIFA, and eFootballwhat we previously knew as PES, although of course it has received a series of changes that make it a particularly interesting game for the general public.

You will all be aware of the problems that occurred during the launch of this game, and that is that a title called to be one of the greats of the genre, bringing it closer to a wider audience thanks to being free-to-play and essentially a game as a service, ended up not surprising in many ways. Even so, the team responsible has managed to overcome, giving us very interesting updates with a great variety of content.

Now we have been able to know the details about the next update coming to eFootball 2024 on Thursday, December 7, and which promises to be one of the most interesting and complete to date. Below we leave you a summary of these changes.

Matchmaking changes

If you have played eFootball, you will have noticed that many times you end up being paired with very skilled players, and that they essentially end up making you lose in a somewhat humiliating way. Those responsible for the game seemed to be aware of them, and that they are going to introduce a matchmaking system focused on the user’s skill, that is, we will have what is known as “skill-based-matchaming.

It is It will be divided into three different tiers (Novice, Intermediate and Advanced), as well as a tutorial tier that will be useful for players who have just started in the game. Each of these aforementioned tiers will have 3 levels, making a total of 10 levels to be placed in, which they hope will make multiplayer games much fairer, especially for those users with less skill, and that They can become frustrated when playing matches against exceptional opponents.

Initially this system simply focuses on the user’s skilland will not take into account other parameters such as the latency of the players’ internet connection.

Take penalties to earn rewards

With this update we will also receive a very curious minigame, which has really caught our attention. Every month we will have a kind of board, in which each box corresponds to a day of the same month, and that is We will have to take a penalty every day, allowing us to advance on the board if we manage to score a goal.

You may wonder what incentive this has for the player, and it is that For each square we advance we will obtain rewardsthe juiciest being the one we get if we score a goal every time of the month, since we are probably offered a high-level player who is highly valued in the game.

Of course, This is an interesting test of skill.and that also offers an incentive to log in and play each and every day.

My League mode makes an appearance

We can say that My League mode is a classic in all soccer games, although each title has its own name. In essence we are talking about Recognized career mode that appears in most sports simulation gamesThat is, we will have to take a team and lead it to glory, playing a wide variety of games that will force us to get the best out of ourselves, both in the playable and tactical sense.

With this version 3.2 of eFootball, The Konami game allows us to enjoy this type of modemaking us dispute between 36 and 38 games per seasonalthough it is necessary to warn you that the AI ​​of this title itself will be in charge of leveling the matches, offering you difficult opponents approximately every 5 games, so everything should be level. Likewise, we have been informed that there will be no limitations on the number of times a user can play this mode, something that is totally appreciated.

To make the immersion greater, they have included both climatic variations as exclusive kinematicsthus making us face a “career mode” itself.

And more additions and improvements

Beyond everything mentioned, which is perhaps the most relevant, we have also been able to learn that now It will be possible to play cooperatively with strangers, something that until now was impossible. Of course, this can be complicated, especially considering the rapport that is necessary to play eFootball in this mode, and to improve this Different emotes will also be added to be able to use them in the game.

Likewise, it has been revealed to us that boosters or enhancers also They will be available from now on in the so-called “Players of the Week” and on Epic rarity cards. Additionally, it will now be possible for certain cards to have a double boost, which can be very interesting.

Of course, this is a general overview, with some of the most important and interesting additions, but we are talking about an update that can be very complete. Therefore, we invite you to wait impatiently for the patch notes that Konami will offer when this version is released next Thursday, December 7.

