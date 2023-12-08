This update is now available.

The world of simulation games tends to be especially competitive, with big names trying to take over the market by beating competitors who also tend to have a lot of renown. In the case of the king of sports in our case, football, We have two main IPs, EA Sports FC, formerly known as FIFA, and eFootballwhat we previously knew as PES, although of course it has received a series of changes that make it a particularly interesting game for the general public.

You will all be aware of the problems that occurred during the launch of this game, and that is that a title called to be one of the greats of the genre, bringing it closer to a wider audience thanks to being free-to-play and essentially a game as a service, ended up not surprising in many ways. Even so, the team responsible has managed to overcome, giving us very interesting updates with a great variety of content.

Now we have been able to know the details about the recent eFootball 3.2 update, which is now available, and which is one of the most interesting and promising to date. Below we leave you a summary of these changes.

eFootball competition expands

In case you are big fans of competitive play in this type of game, and especially in eFootball, You should know that with update 3.2 this facet of the Konami game is expandedespecially with the introduction of the eFootball™ Championship Club Event, which will join the eFootball™ Championship Open.

In this new modality it will be decided who is the best player with each team. So that we can understand each other, all the players will use the same team, and through different matches, which will be decided according to the region the player is from, who is the best fan of the team, or rather, who is the best player with that particular team.

Of course, as we have already said, this is a competitive modeso it is not for everyone, but this does not stop it from being interesting for the general public.

Complete mini-games to earn rewards

With this update we will also receive a very curious feature, which has really caught our attention. Every month we will have a kind of board, in which each box corresponds to a day of the same month, and that is We will have to complete mini-games every day, allowing us to advance one square if we succeed..

You may wonder what incentive this has for the player, and it is that For each square we advance we will obtain rewardsthe juiciest being the one we obtain if we complete the minigame on all occasions of the month, since we will probably be offered an element that can be decisive for our team.

Of course, These mini-games can be great tests of skill.and that also offers an incentive to log in and play each and every day.

My League mode makes an appearance

We can say that My League mode is a classic in all soccer games, although each title has its own name. In essence we are talking about Recognized career mode that appears in most sports simulation gamesThat is, we will have to use our Dream Team and lead it to glory, playing a wide variety of matches that will force us to get the best out of ourselves, both in the playable and tactical sense.

With this version 3.2 of eFootball, The Konami game allows us to enjoy this type of modemaking us dispute between 36 and 38 games per seasonalthough it is necessary to warn you that the AI ​​of this title itself will be in charge of leveling the matches, offering you difficult opponents approximately every 5 games, so everything should be level. Likewise, we have been informed that there will be no limitations on the number of times a user can play this mode, something that is totally appreciated.

To make the immersion greater, they have included both climatic variations as exclusive kinematicsthus making us face a “career mode” itself.

And more additions and improvements

Beyond everything mentioned, which is perhaps the most relevant, we have also been able to learn that now It will be possible to play cooperatively with strangers, something that until now was impossible. Of course, this can be complicated, especially considering the rapport that is necessary to play eFootball in this mode, but it can also be especially interesting to try to win a match in this way.

In addition, Added a new skill known as “Blitz Curler”and that will allow users to “execute controlled and precise shots with vertical rotation”, this being how they define it from Konami, which sounds especially interesting, although you should keep in mind that it will use more than half of your power indicator, so that you need to be really strategic.

Of course, this is a general overview, with some of the most important and interesting additions, but we are talking about an update that can be very complete. Therefore, we invite you to wait impatiently for the patch notes that Konami will offer when this version is released next Thursday, December 7.

