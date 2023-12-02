The collaboration between Adidas and Ninja Turtles will arrive next year.

Adidas has done several collaborations with the Ninja Turtles

Adidas has announced a special collaboration with one of the most popular franchises of all time. Yes, we are talking about the Ninja Turtles and with the most recent movie released in 2023, have once again been successful in the film world of animation. It’s all thanks to what represent these mutant heroes and what they mean to the fans, so they have very well deserved their based sneakers.

This is an Adidas model inspired by the TMNT about which very little is still known, but The excitement of the fans already abounds by social networks. It seems that this product will be released next year for several special reasons, so below, we show you all the details about this new collaboration.

Adidas and the Ninja Turtles will launch new sneakers in 2024

According to Comicbook, these new Adidas x TMNT sneakers They will be launched on the market at the beginning of 2024, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of its creation. To be more specific, there is speculation of a February release and a couple more as additional ones with alternative designs in April.

The sneakers belong to the Superstar line and they mix that characteristic green with blank parts, while Includes a ninja mask charm that goes on the bottom of the braids, sock liners with TMNT images and the slogan “Ninja Power!” on the tongue. This model is called “Shelltoe”which means “shell tip” and refers to the original name of the Superstar.

Each order will come with an exclusive Ninja Turtles comic, drawn by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the creators of the characters. In addition, it also includes a packaging that simulates action figures Of the characters. Regarding the price of the entire Shelltoe content, it will be 130 dollars (approximately 119.43 euros).

Another interesting thing about this model is that they are actually a fruit of a collaboration between Adidas and Paramount Pictures, the producer of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhe which was released earlier this year. This is an animated film that has obtained a great success at the box office and features a new animated version of the beloved mutant heroes. In fact, the tape in question has given a new boost to the saga, since a sequel and a spin-off based on the same universe are already planned. With this initiative, Adidas wants to satisfy TMNT fans and offer them an original and quality product.

This is not the first time we have seen a collaboration of such magnitude, since Fortnite has also collaborated with the Ninja Turtles, as well as Xbox with its controls inspired by the Ninja Turtles.

