Bulgarians consider themselves the most unhappy in the European Union. Photo/euronews

SOFIA – Bulgaria is the unhappiest country in the European Union (EU), according to statistics just published by the EU’s official agency, Eurostat.

With an overall life satisfaction score of 5.6 out of 10, this country is the only one of the 27 member countries whose average population rates themselves as dissatisfied, rather than satisfied.

Germany is the second most affected country on the continent, with a rating of 6.5, down sharply from last year’s score of 7.1.

Although the survey did not ask respondents to give specific reasons for their self-evaluations, several polls conducted this month showed widespread dissatisfaction with the German government, which is facing a financial crisis and a crisis of confidence.

Many people believe this problem is entirely of the government’s own making.

Greece rounds out the top three unhappiest countries, with an average life satisfaction rating of 6.7.

The happiest country on the continent is Austria, where residents rate their happiness at 7.9. Finland, Poland and Romania ranked second happiest with a score of 7.7.

The ranking appears to support the cliche that money can’t buy happiness, as neither second-placed Romania or Poland enjoyed a high average per capita income in 2022.

Not only that, Romanians earn a lower average income than their Bulgarian neighbors.