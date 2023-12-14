There are only a few weeks left to experience the most special time of the year. Christmas fills people with excitement, brings together family and friends for typical Christmas dinners and meals, and is presented as the most typical holiday for purchasing items. The invisible friend or the famous April Fool's Day also comes into play, where giving some gifts is taken into account. If you still don't have anything in mind to give as a gift, here we present you the most popular Christmas gifts among Spaniards.

Many times we wonder what to give our loved ones this year when it is often said that we already practically have everything and we don't need anything. Although, being Christmas, some detail always falls through. Without going further, December continues to be one of the favorite months for Spaniards to give gifts, preferably during December 25, Christmas Day, for the mere fact of enjoying gifts more, especially for the little ones in the family thanks to the school holidays.

We must also take into account the magical night of January 6 when the Three Wise Men of the East come to visit us, so it is undoubtedly the best day to give gifts to all our relatives. Be that as it may, if you still don't have in mind what gifts to buy for this Christmas, write down the list of all these articles because they are the most popular among Spaniards to give as gifts this year.

The most popular gifts at Christmas

Picodi Spain has brought to light a report of Google search statistics on the most popular Christmas gifts that Spaniards dream of giving themselves around this time of year. According to the data consulted between January and November 2023, traditional options were found in the first instance, such as sweets, stuffed animals and beauty products. But the curious thing is that other items, such as electronics and technology, have been positioned last, without being one of the main complaints.

The data analyzed indicate that The most popular Christmas gift among Spaniards is a set of cosmetics, which represents an increase of 306% in Google queries last December, in relation to the average of successive months this year. In second place, we find the search for coffee makers, with a 283% increase. Consequently, we find ourselves searching for scarves, with an increase of 269%. Below, we share the complete list of the most sought-after gifts.

Cosmetic set: 306% Coffee maker: 283% Scarf: 269% Sweater: 258% Hat: 206% Board game: 178% Stuffed animal: 170% Eau de toilette: 154% Scented candle: 151% Pajamas: 126%

We Spaniards spend more and more

It seems that inflation has not made a dent in the consumption of Spaniards and every year we spend more on Christmas gifts. According to data from Milanuncios, the Spanish we are going to spend 36% more on Christmas shopping, compared to the previous period, with an average expense of 410 euros. Furthermore, among those surveyed, 33% advocate spending 500 euros and 14% intend to exceed 1,000 euros on Christmas shopping.

However, savings also play a role and Spaniards have planned for Christmas shopping, which is why 80% say they have saved between one or two months before Christmas arrives.