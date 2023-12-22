The holidays are a great time to take a moment to think about the people who are less fortunate in the Netherlands. The millionaires, for example, for whom the situation is currently dire. While the most expensive car last year cost more than 4 million euros, the most expensive Dutch car of 2023 will not even exceed a million. If you know a millionaire, ask if they are okay.

Every year, TopGear Netherlands delves into the RDW database to see what the most expensive cars are registered in the Netherlands. We then look at the list price of new cars delivered in 2023. If you bought an Opel Kadett from your neighbor for 4 million euros, it will not appear in this list, because it is not in the RDW data.

For example, there is already a Koenigsegg Jesko in the Netherlands, but it does not yet have a license plate. The owner is still waiting for type approval for this, he told Top Gear. This car already costs 3 million euros without taxes, otherwise it would have been number one on this list. Now, for the first time since we made this list, a BMW is number one. Well, the real number one then.

Suzuki S-Cross – 3.590.392 euro

The most expensive S-Cross was a white one. These only cost 1 million euros each | Photo: © Suzuki

We didn't know it either, but apparently you can select 'one complete Bugatti Chiron' as an option when you buy a new Suzuki S-Cross. There is no other explanation, except that a mistake was made at the RDW. In August, a white Suzuki S-Cross was reportedly registered for more than 3 million euros. We know it is a mistake, since the BPM is only 6,000 euros. Still: on paper this is the most expensive car of 2023. Give us number two on this list, then.

BMW 3.0 CSL – 816,198 euros

The Dutch 3.0 CSL | Photo: © Van Poelgeest

We've been making this list for a few years now, and never before has a BMW been number one. This isn't just any BMW either. The 3.0 CSL is a special one of which the brand only produces 50 units. The factory in Dingolfing, Bavaria, that normally builds the M4 GT4 racing car, assembles the party model. The stripes on the white paint are not stickers, but are sprayed – this process has 134 steps.

If you include planning and logistics, a total of 100 people are involved in building a 3.0 CSL. And that is reflected in the price. One copy was registered in the Netherlands and the owner paid 816,198 euros for it. Of this, 53,594 euros goes to the state in the form of BPM. The car was assigned its Dutch license plate on July 21 this year.

Ferrari 812 Competizione – 767,131 euros

The owner makes enough kilometers – this is in Spain | Photo: © GME Photo

One of the last Bugattis ever made was delivered to the Netherlands last year, which means that no new Chirons have been added this year. While last year there was no car under 1 million in the top 10, this year we will not exceed the million mark. By the way, there will be plenty of people who are just as happy to get into this Ferrari 812 Competizione as into a Chiron. If only because of the V12.

This Competizione gets the V12 from the Superfast, but with new organs to get a little more performance. The result is 830 hp and 692 Nm, which is good for a 0-to-100 time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of more than 340 km/h. Also provides enough emissions; that is why the BPM for this car is 119,962 euros. This car was registered in May of this year.

Rolls-Royce Phantom – 766.843 euro

Green, but not necessarily sustainable | Photo: © Raf Visuals

If you ever want to buy an über-rare Rolls again, leave the Boat Tail hanging and buy a Phantom without options. Probably no one has ever done that before. Even with this Phantom, the owner was not ready with a euroton of options. And then there was a ton of BPM on top. The car received its Dutch license plate in February of this year.

Ferrari 812 Competizione – 699,512 euros

The real car is red with a white stripe | Photo: © Ferrari

Carlos Sainz was not the only one to receive a Ferrari 812 Competizione this year. We do not know whether this Dutchman also traded in a Golf GTI with rim damage, only that he took delivery of the car on May 4. The owner was allowed to leave 119,962 euros in BPM with the tax authorities for this red 812 Competizione.

Ferrari SF90 Spider – 692.265 euro

Scheveningen looks different than we remember (photo for reference) | Photo: © Ferrari

Important for the Netherlands: the 0-to-100 time is 2.5 seconds. Less important for the Netherlands: the 0-to-200 time is an almost unbelievable 7 seconds. The drivetrain can be set to eDrive, Hybrid, Performance or Qualify via the rotary knob on the steering wheel (the manettino, in Ferrari language). The top speed is over 340 km/h. This gray SF90 came to the Netherlands in February.

MAN TGE – 685,673 euros

Just a fat MAN (or is that shaming?) | Photo: © MAN

Okay, this one isn't quite right either. We thought there might be a chance that someone had put together an uber-fat MAN camper with a sauna, shelter and padel court. But the importer informs TopGear Netherlands that this is probably a comma error from the RDW (man, man, man). Although in this case the BPM (163,093 euros) matches the list price well. If anyone has bought a MAN worth a Ferrari, please let us know.

Ferrari SF90 Spider – 682.343 euro

Real convertible drivers open the roof all year round Photo: © Speed ​​Generation

This is a special SF90 Cavalcade 10th Anniversary Edition, created to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Ferrari Cavelcade event. Thanks to the hybrid drivetrain, you do not have to pay 120,000 euros in BPM, as with the 812 Competizione, but you only have to pay a reasonable 20,893 euros. The electric motors and the V8 give you a total of 1,000 hp of power.

Rolls-Royce Phantom – 680.620 euro

The Phantom on the Dutch license plate is blue | Photo: © Rolls-Royce

If you would like your Phantom in mothball beige with a humidor between the front seats and a stylized image of your dachshund incorporated into the dashboard, then that is possible. The owner of this Phantom simply went for blue with a light interior, and that doesn't look bad either. Of the purchase price of 680,000 euros, the BPM amount is 105,810 euros.

Ferrari 812 GTS – 680.430 euro

Photo for reference | Photo: © TopGear

We have not yet spotted the 812 Competizione A on a Dutch license plate, but this 812 GTS also feels at home in the list. It is the open version of the 812 Superfast. And you can also enjoy the sound of the V12 engine in this car. The owner took delivery of this blue Ferrari just as spring had just begun.

SF90 Stradale – 655,516 euros

Just a Ferrari SF90 – the Dutch owner might drive a little nicer | Photo: © TopGear

The SF90 as you saw it earlier in this list, but with a fixed roof. The year started well for the owner of this car, because in January he was allowed to get into the red Ferrari. Just like the Spiders, this is a plug-in hybrid, so the tax authorities sent a BPM bill for only 23,426 euros.

8x Audi A8 – 647,687 euros

The flashing light may be missing on these cars Photo: © Audi

A comma error can also easily be made on an Audi A8, but there is something slightly different going on here. Not one A8 has been registered with a list price of 647,687 euros – there are no fewer than act. All have a 4.0-liter V8 and weigh 3,950 kilos ready to drive. This means that this concerns the Audi A8 L Security, the armored version of the sedan.

The armor level of the windows is VR10 and the sheet metal is stamped VR9, so occupants do not have to fear explosives or people with large guns. In any case, a Kalashnikov is no problem. We asked Audi if they could tell us something about the customer or agency, but of course they don't want to say anything about this million-dollar order for A8s.

Ferrari Purosangue – 636,380 euros

The Dutch Purosangue is a shade darker gray | Photo: © carspotters010

It was quite a long run, but the Ferrari Purosangue (which is not an SUV, according to the brand) is finally here. No sensible engines, no hybrid drivetrain, but just the thoroughbred V12 from the sports cars. We could say that it is probably the last time that Ferrari builds something like this, but we think that every time, and the brand does not seem to be letting go of the pure combustion engine any time soon. In any case, it is still rare: at the time of writing, only one has a Dutch license plate. The owner paid 123,866 euros in BPM last month for this high Ferrari.