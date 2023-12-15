Every time an artist announces the beginning of a world tour, it is not unusual to see the name of Mexico among the list of chosen countries; And the Mexican public is a key player in the Latin American market.

That is why in recent years, venues in the most important cities of the Republic have had the presence of great music stars, only in 2023, which is about to end, fans were able to witness the shows of Taylor Swift, Guns N’ Roses, The Weeknd, Muse, Paul McCartneythe return of RBD and Luis Miguel's first international tour, after four years of absence.

But if these 12 months were not enough, next 2024 is full of concerts that can already be classified as unmissable and Here we mention some of them.

Karol G – Tomorrow will be nice Tour

To start the engines, the so-called “Bichota” will offer its biggest show in Aztec lands. For three days in a row he will step onto the stage of the Azteca Stadium, in CDMX, to make his thousands of fans dance and sing. The event is on February 8, 9 and 10, thus breaking the mark that Bad Bunny set by filling the so-called Coloso se Santa Úrsula twice in a row.

In addition to the capital, Karol will also visit Monterrey and Guadalajara as part of this tour. Unfortunately tickets have already been sold out for months.

Blink 182 – One more time Tour

AP/ FILE

After eight years of absence, one of the most legendary bands in the punk rock industry, announced its return to the stage with a series of concerts that would tour several cities around the world and that began in 2023. One of the first stops was in Mexico; However, a spectacular fracture by Travis Barker changed the plans. The Band had to cancel its performances in the country and postpone them for a year later. As part of the reorganization of its agenda, Blink will appear at the Tecate pa'l Norte, in addition to offering three dates at the Palacio de los Deportes (April 3, 5 and 6).

Madonna – The Celebration Tour

AFP/ ARCHIVE

40 years of career is easy to say, but only artists like “The Queen of Pop” can claim to be still relevant after so long; for this reason it is that decided to celebrate his career with a world tour, which has already had several unforeseen events. Originally, the “Like a virgin” singer was going to start her concerts last July, but a severe infection led her to remain hospitalized and postpone her plans.

For example, the concerts scheduled in Mexico for January were rescheduled for April 20, 21, 23, 24, and 26 at the Palacio de los Deportes and tickets are no longer available.

Jonas Brothers – The World Tour

AP/ FILE

The brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas unleashed madness among their fans by announcing, just a couple of days ago, that they would return to Mexico as part of their visit to Latin America. Through their social networks, The musicians revealed that they will perform on May 3 at the CDMX Arena and tickets go on sale this December 15.

Metallica – M72 World Tour

EFE/ ARCHIVE

Since the end of 2022, it was announced that the metal band would visit Aztec lands to offer four explosive concerts on two different weekends, September 20 and 22; and 27 and 29 of the same month. Despite the time that has passed and that tickets began to be sold in December of that yearreaching prices from one thousand to 140 thousand pesos (the most expensive package), there are still several available.

Luis Miguel – Tour 2024

SUN/FILE

2023 marked the return of “El Sol de México” to the stage with a tour that became the most profitable of his career, as he not only managed to sell out all the dates; Furthermore, he did it in record time. A few days before this tour comes to an end, the singer has decided to extend it for another year, but this time in a big way. It will not only include cities in North and South America, Now he will visit Europe and Central America. Among the countries, as expected, is Mexico, where it will offer, so far, 28 dates in cities such as Monterrey, Guadalajara, Toluca, Querétaro and of course the CMDX.

will be the days October 8, 9, 11 and 12 when Micky Return to the Mexico City Arena to make your audience vibrate again.

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions