The electrical transition cannot help but produce interesting scenes. After decades of explosive motors, manufacturers will have to replace them en masse in a few years with electric motors, batteries and everything that comes with it. The drivetrain must not only work flawlessly, but in many cases everything from the heating to the operation of the brakes must also be completely reinvented in line with electrification. That sounds like a recipe for teething trouble, doesn't it?

Infotainment and climate control

They decided to investigate this at the British WhatCar. They sent a reliability survey to their readers and received no less than 21,732 answers. All answers concern cars that are no more than five years old and there were enough electric models to obtain a representative figure for 29 units. The British thus came up with a ranking of the most and least reliable EVs of the moment. WhatCar split the results into 20 low-end EVs and 9 electric SUVs, but below you'll find them ranked by their percentages in one big ranking.

1. Ford Mustang Mach-E – 100,0%

2. BMW iX3 – 99,3%

3. Mini Cooper Electric – 97,6%

4. Tesla Model Y – 97,4%

5. Volkswagen e-Golf – 97,2%

6. Nissan Leaf – 96,9%

7. MG5 – 96,1%

8. Cupra Born – 95,6%

9. Kia Niro EV – 94,6%

10. Volkswagen ID.3 – 94,3%

11. Tesla Model 3 – 93,9%

12. Skoda Enyaq iV – 93,8%

13. MG ZS EV – 93,5%

14. Hyundai Ioniq 5 – 92,6%

15. Polestar 2 – 92,0%

16. Peugeot e-208 – 91,2%

17. Hyundai Kona Electric – 91,1%

18. BMW i3 – 91,1%

19. Volkswagen E-Up! – 90,9%

20. Renault Zoe – 89,2%

21. Opel Corsa Electric – 87,4%

22. Audi Q8 e-tron – 85,9%

23. Tesla Model S – 83,9%

24. Be EV6 – 83,4%

25. Jaguar I-Pace – 80,3%

26. MG4 – 76,1%

27. Hyundai Ioniq Electric – 75,5%

28. Porsche Taycan – 66,5%

29. Opel Mokka Electric – 60,6%

The flawless result of the Ford Mustang Mach-E is remarkable, but so is the low score of the Porsche Taycan in particular. However, we must say that these mainly concerned problems with the climate control and infotainment, and only 8 percent of the reported problems had something to do with the powertrain. This does not apply to the Opel Mokka Electric, where apparently 40 percent of the reported problems had to do with the battery pack… It's a good thing that the battery was replaced with the recent facelift. In any case, it is striking that the average reliability figure for EVs is higher than the global average for all cars. The latter is 83 percent, while electric cars scored an average of 90.9 percent in the survey. In other words, there don't seem to be any teething problems.