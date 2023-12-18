2023 is about to end, so nostalgia is beginning to invade the Internet community. And the count of the most popular content of the year is increasingly taking over online conversations.

And it is no wonder, since, during these last 12 months, social networks witnessed multiple moments that gave identity to 2023. Since the changes that Elon Musk implemented on Twitter even everything left by the Taylor Swift effect from her world tour The Eras Tour and blockbuster hits.

Here is a compilation of some of the most relevant events that starred on the Internet during the year.

Twitter and Elon Musk's changes

Twitter users experienced stressful and unexpected moments during 2023. Elon Musk dedicated himself to making all kinds of changes that transformed the identity of the popular platform. Among the entire long list, the one that had the most impact and generated the most criticism Among Internet users it was, without a doubt, the new verification method for app accounts. The loss of the famous blue dove in news profiles, celebrities, brands and other personalities drove the Internet crazy with fear of fake news.

Barbenheimer

The fact that two of the most anticipated films of the year shared the same release date caused a phenomenon on the Internet. Barbie and Oppenheimer promoted and encouraged healthy competition between both blockbuster hits that led to a long and fun fight of memes and creativity that even involved the actors themselves.

AI-generated content

In 2023 no one managed to escape artificial intelligence, not even Pope Francis. Images, songs and more content went viral for showing unexpected things. They looked so convincing that many users were surprised by the fact that they were made by AI. One of the most commented was that of Pope Francis. You probably saw the image where he was wearing a jacket and another where he was riding a skateboard. In addition to the visual content, the unusual collaborations and AI-generated songs of artists also created something to talk about. Let's not forget the fight of Bad Bunny vs. artificial intelligence.

Taylor Swift y su The Eras Tour

The American artist was one of the topics of conversation during the last 12 months. Her long-awaited world tour The Eras Tour dominated social media trends from the announcement of dates and cities to the days after her performances. The so-called “Taylor effect” gained popularity in the media due to the economic and sociocultural consequences that the singer's tour caused during the year.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Another big screen release that marked the Internet in 2023 was Super Mario Bros. The Movie. Fans of the popular franchise swept the box office worldwide, becoming a success. Social networks were filled with memes, positive reviews and recaps of the viewers' favorite moments. Which managed to reaffirm once again the importance of Mario Bros in pop culture.

BTS and military service

Just as they have done in the past, BTS showed their undisputed dominance on the Internet. 2023 was different, as it represented the year in which the rest of its members said goodbye to ARMY (the name of their fans) to fulfill their mandatory military service. Before that moment, SUGA, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook took advantage of the 12 months to launch their solo projects and/or continue with your promotions before your military enlistment. And, as is customary, their fans did not miss the opportunity to monopolize the trends and talk about the boyband.

Cockroach at the Met Gala

Beyond movies, changes in social networks and the activities of international artists, the Internet was also the space to discuss such unexpected moments as the appearance of a cockroach at the prestigious Met Gala fashion event. Despite being an event which paid tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, the designs were left in the background. Attention, at least on the Internet, was focused on the sudden parade of a cockroach on the red carpet that quickly captured the camera flashes.

