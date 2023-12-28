WhatsApp has become an indispensable tool. However, as technology advances, some devices are left behind.. Starting in 2024, several mobile models will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp.

Android and Apple, the two mobile phone giants, have announced significant changes. Many smartphones will be left without support for WhatsApp next year.

For Android users, Devices with versions older than Android 5.0, released in 2014, will be incompatible with WhatsApp. I respect Apple, only iPhones with iOS 12 or later versions will continue to enjoy WhatsApp.

For those worried about losing their data on WhatsApp, it is crucial to make a backup before changing devices. This operation can be easily done from the phone settings or the settings section of the application.

Android phones that will be left without WhatsApp in 2024

Samsung: Affected models include Galaxy Core, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend II and Galaxy X cover 2.

LG: Some of the affected models are LG Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7II, among others.

Huawei: Huawei Ascend Mate, Ascend G740 and Ascend D2 devices will also be affected.

In addition, other models from Sony, Xiaomi, HTC, Lenovo, Faea, Wiko, Archos and ZTE. . . . Some examples are Sony Xperia M, Lenovo A820, Wiko Cink Five, Winko Darknight, Archos 53 Platinum, ZTE V956 – UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex and ZTE Grand Memo.

Apple phones that will run out of WhatsApp in 2024

As for Apple, the iPhone models that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp include the iPhone 3G, 3GS, 4, 4S, 5, 5C, 6S, SE y 6S Plus. This change reflects technological advances and the need to keep operating systems updated to support new features.

If you are not sure if your phone will be affected, simply go to the phone information section in the settings to check your operating system version. This way, you can be prepared for the changes that are coming and, if necessary, consider purchasing a more current device.

Thus, the WhatsApp update in 2024 is a clear reminder of the constant evolution of technology. Make sure you stay up to date with your device to continue enjoying one of the most important messaging applications in the world.