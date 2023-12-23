The one that will be the latest novel by the Peruvian Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa, the new one by Salman Rushdie, published after the attack he suffered, the return of Bret Easton Ellis after a long literary silence or the work of the last Nobel Prize winner, John Fosseare some of the literary events of 2023.

The following is a selection of some of the main releases of the year that now ends, written or translated into Spanish, both in novels and essays, poetry and comics.

‘I dedicate my silence to himof Mario Vargas Llosa (Alfaguara).- It is the twentieth and last novel that the 87-year-old Peruvian Nobel Prize winner in Literature will write. The story of a man who dreamed of a country united by music and went crazy wanting to write a perfect book that would tell it. 'The destruction', of Bret Easton Ellis (Random House).- After thirteen years of literary silence, the author of 'American Psycho' travels to his teenage self, a narrative filled with suspense, terror, eroticism and black humor characteristic of an author who is a symbol of a generation. . 'Victoria City', of Salman Rushdie, (Random House).- In this novel, which was finished when he was attacked by an Islamist terrorist, Rushdie returns to his native India combining epic saga, mythical story, magical realism, adventure novel and love story. 'Fortuna', of Hernan Diaz (Anagram).- A novel that explores the ins and outs of American capitalism and the power of money through the mysterious story of a tycoon from the 1920s, in several versions that complement or contradict each other and make up a puzzle.

‘The wind knows my name', of Isabel Allende (Plaza&Janés).- A story about the sacrifice behind parents' decision to save their children and about the ability of some children to survive violence. “The young man“, of Annie Ernaux (Cabaret Voltaire).- Last book published in France before Ernaux received the Nobel Prize in Literature and published this year in Spanish, in which she reflects on the relationship she had with a man younger than her. 'Lessons', of Ian McEwan (Anagram).- When the protagonist of this novel is abandoned by his wife with a newborn son, he reconstructs memories of his life, marked by the traumatic relationship with his piano teacher when he was a child. 'The last chairlift', of John Irving (Tusquets).- A story of love and family that is also a plea in favor of freedom. 'Bad habit', of Alan S. Goalie (Seix Barral).- Narrated in first person, the author tells the anguish of a teenager who does not fit in with her body or with what surrounds her.

‘The wide world', of Pierre Lemaitre (Salamander). – Story of the adventures and secrets of a family that owns a soap factory in Beirut, a city under French influence after the end of the Second World War, with the Indochina War and post-war Paris as a backdrop. 'Hell', of Carmen Mola (Planeta).- After “The Beast”, the three writers gathered under the pseudonym Carmen Mola (Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez and Antonio Mercero) released this new historical 'thriller' with Madrid and Havana in the 19th century as scenes of bloody crimes. 'I was a dog', of Antonio Soler (Gutenberg Galaxy).- Portrait of the germ of an abuser through the diary of a young medical student who observes and monitors his girlfriend, who lives opposite, from his house. “The armor of light“, of Ken Follett (Plaza y Janés).- The book begins in the city of Kingsbridge at the end of the 18th century and follows the adventures of a group of families whose lives will be turned upside down by the industrial revolution. 'complete poetry', of Jon Fosse (Sixth Floor).- A way to delve into the work of the Norwegian writer awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature, author of poetry, narrative, children's literature, essays and theater. 'In the shadow', memoirs of the prince Harry, (Plaza&Janés).- This controversial book quickly reached number 1 in sales around the world, by uncovering some secrets of the British royal family. 'Cinema meditations', of Quentin Tarantino (Reservoir Books).- Film criticism, film theory, literary reportage and memoirs are mixed in this book by the American director. 'The blood of the virgin', of Sammy Harkham (Fulgencio Pimentel).- Masterpiece of this American cartoonist in which he immerses himself in Los Angeles in 1971. 'Contrition'(Norma Comics), by Carlos Portela and Keko.- The death, in a strange fire, of one of the residents of Contrition, a fictional town, but inspired by real life where confessed pedophiles live, is the starting point of this comic.

