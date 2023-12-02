All jobs have their risks. Even those that may seem more comfortable for everyday wear can end up taking a toll on your body. Many reports, such as those routinely carried out by the United States Occupational Information Network, have taken pains to warn about this.

New technologies have also led to the emergence of new occupations that, in one way or another, can also have consequences for health. Here we leave you a list with the jobs that cause the most illnesses in workers.

Mining and construction

Traditionally, the mining occupation has been considered one of the jobs that causes the most illnesses in workers, especially because the amount of toxic substances to which your employees are exposednot to mention the accidents that, unfortunately, happen frequently.

Something similar to what also happens in construction: falls, blows and physical injuries caused by various accidents are a reality that, despite efforts to increase safety measures, continue to occur.

Health field

If the last pandemic revealed anything, it was the vulnerability that doctors, nurses and all those who work in hospitals and health centers usually face.

Beyond the great risks of suffering from contagious diseases, we must also take into account the high levels of stress and exhaustion that these professionals face on a daily basis.

Agriculture

The agriculture sector also brings together many of the jobs that cause the most illnesses among workers. For a start, They are usually formed by physical and exhausting tasks, but also by exposure to certain chemicals like pesticides.

The countryside is tough, in every sense, and there is no shortage of accidents of different kinds caused by specialized machinery.

entertainment industry

Sometimes you may think that everything related to the entertainment industry is safe and pleasant, but this is not the case, as the professionals themselves warn, on a more mental than physical level.

The lack of stability that many actors, musicians and others face often ends up taking a toll on their spirits.. Not to mention, of course, the risks that action stars suffer and even more so their doubles in scenes of a certain complexity and risk.

Office work

It is clear that going to the office, or even teleworking, does not seem as dangerous to health as other more physical professionals. But it also tends to cause illness, from back pains, vision problems o migraines to more worrying ones related to a sedentary lifestyle.

Teleworking also worries experts because of the way it can affect mental health, feelings of loneliness or depression.

Seen this way, it is natural to think that any occupation can generate illnesses in workers. Knowing well the risks involved and trying to take measures to deduct them is, or should be, essential in any work sector, regardless of what it is.