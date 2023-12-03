Las Nintendo Switch sales They have been growing exponentially since 2017, when the Nintendo console had its release date. In fact, we already have some official reports that have allowed us to know real estimated sales figures for Nintendo Switch.

And at Ruetir.com we are pleased to announce that the figures for consoles sold, reached by the Switch, touched 132.46 million units. In fact, Nintendo’s latest official earnings report shows that the console is not experiencing any decline and remains stable in revenue and sales performance.

In fact in the Q2 of this yearNintendo Switch has sold a total of 2.93 million Switches. And in fact Nintendo’s expectations do not end there, since by March 2024 the company intends to reach the 140 million Nintendo Switch units sold.

The amount of money that Nintendo Switch has given to Nintendo since 2017.

A figure that would mark a historical record for the company and that will surely end up materializing in reality.

These would also be the total sales per unit of each Nintendo Switch model till the date:

Nintendo Switch original – 90.83 million

Switch Lite – 21.92 million

OLED – 19.71 million

“As for sales in our dedicated video game platform business, unit sales of Nintendo Switch hardware and software increased year over year. The highest percentage of hardware sales corresponded to Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which has a higher unit price. “It helped further increase sales to a total of 736.7 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 16.7%.”

